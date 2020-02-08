Indian Techie Team Has Solution to Multiple Apps Eating Up Your Mobile Memories

Indian executives are heading top US tech giants like Google, Microsoft and Adobe; and in December 2019, top international companies flocked to the campuses of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), to hire Indian techies.

A team headed by Indian scientist Saurabh Bagchi at Purdue University in the US has developed software called AppStreamer that is capable of preventing apps from consuming space on smartphones, media reported on Saturday.

Bagchi claims that the software allows a particular app to use space on a mobile phone only if it needs to. For the rest of the time, AppStreamer would fetch Cloud-stored data and code required by the app to function.

Currently, once downloaded, an app on a smartphone consumes space even when it is not in use.

“It's like how Netflix movies aren't actually stored on a computer. They are streamed to you as you are watching them," Science Daily quoted the ex-alumnus of IIT (Kharagpur campus) as saying.

AppStreamer could work seamlessly in high speed internet networks like 5G and could reduce the space consumed by smartphone apps by at least 85 percent.

The app could be beneficial to Indians particularly given that they are so fond of keeping the app trays on their smartphones loaded.

In 2019, out of the 204 billion apps downloaded globally, Indians bagged 40 billion, from Google Play and Apple’s App Store across social networking, gaming, shopping, and online dating categories.

At the IIT campuses, American companies like Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Uber, Boston Consulting Group, and Jaguar among others hired Indian tech students at hefty packages of up to $140,000 in December 2019.

Time and again Indians have proved their worth in the field of science and technology.

Recently, national media reported the story of a 17-year-old Indian boy called Gopal hailing from the rural part of Bihar state, who has repeatedly turned down a job offer from NASA because he wants to stay and work for his own country.

With two patents in his kitty already, the teenage engineering student is a scientist, a researcher and the brand ambassador for a digital education firm and is invited to speak at various science events across the globe.