Virus Death Toll in China Rises to 722

The death toll from the new coronavirus continues to rise in China, increasing by more than 80 on Saturday.

There are also nearly six thousand confirmed patients who are in serious conditions, and fatalities are feared to further rise.

According to China's National Health Commission, the cumulative number of confirmed patients is tallied at 34-thousand-546 across 31 provinces nationwide as of early Saturday, with the death toll at 722, up 86 from the previous day.

On Friday alone, more than 28-hundred new cases and 81 deaths were confirmed just in Hubei Province which includes the epicenter city of Wuhan.

The number of confirmed cases in other Chinese speaking countries stands at 52 including 26 in Hong Kong, ten in Macao and 16 in Taiwan.

Also public anger and sympathy is simmering in mainland China following news of the death of a Chinese whistleblower doctor who first warned the public of the potential risks of the disease in December.