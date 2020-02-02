Russia’s S-400 system located in Syria has intercepted an Israeli missile

Russian S-400 systems have successfully “intercepted” the innovative Israeli intercontinental ballistic missile, learned BulgarianMilitary.com, quoting several sources, including media agency Avia.

Having tested its innovative missile two days ago, Israel completely forgot about safety measures and issued to the Russian S-400s, as well as the Container radar, both stationed at the Khmeimim airbase.

According to sources, the latest missile launch took place from the area of ​​the Israeli city of Palmahim, which is located just 400 kilometers from the Khmeimim air base, which suggests that the Russian S-400 radars successfully detected the target, and the operators could work out its destruction, including electronic launches.

Moreover, this area is also located in the coverage area of ​​the Russian overseas radar “Container”, and therefore, experts believe that Russia could well get data on the characteristics of the missile, establish its parameters and identify the target for the future.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian S-400 could also be able to work out the destruction of the Israeli ballistic missile, in connection with which, the Israeli side, very much neglecting the Russian air defense systems, runs the risk of giving out all the capabilities of its missiles.