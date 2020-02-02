مسئول سیاست خارجی اتحادیه اروپا فردا به تهران می‌آید

فوت یک کولبر بر اثر سرما در کردستان

کدام یک از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت شده، تایید شدند؟

بازدید 252

Russia’s S-400 system located in Syria has intercepted an Israeli missile

Russian S-400 systems have successfully “intercepted” the innovative Israeli intercontinental ballistic missile, learned BulgarianMilitary.com, quoting several sources, including media agency Avia.
کد خبر: ۹۵۶۱۳۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۱۹ 02 February 2020

Russian S-400 systems have successfully “intercepted” the innovative Israeli intercontinental ballistic missile, learned BulgarianMilitary.com, quoting several sources, including media agency Avia.

Read more: Military and defense analyzes, comments, opinions and rating – Defweek.com

Having tested its innovative missile two days ago, Israel completely forgot about safety measures and issued to the Russian S-400s, as well as the Container radar, both stationed at the Khmeimim airbase.

According to sources, the latest missile launch took place from the area of ​​the Israeli city of Palmahim, which is located just 400 kilometers from the Khmeimim air base, which suggests that the Russian S-400 radars successfully detected the target, and the operators could work out its destruction, including electronic launches.

Moreover, this area is also located in the coverage area of ​​the Russian overseas radar “Container”, and therefore, experts believe that Russia could well get data on the characteristics of the missile, establish its parameters and identify the target for the future.
Earlier it was reported that the Russian S-400 could also be able to work out the destruction of the Israeli ballistic missile, in connection with which, the Israeli side, very much neglecting the Russian air defense systems, runs the risk of giving out all the capabilities of its missiles.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
syria s-400 israel missile
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
محمد توفیق علاوی اتحادیه اروپا علی اکبر صالحی برگزیت دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
تصویری از مهران غفوریان و همسرش
فرود اضطراری هواپیمای مسافربری در پی تهدید به انفجار
خوراکی‌هایی که نباید با شکم خالی خورد!
تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کشف پیکر پاک سه شهید
حضور رهبرانقلاب بر مزار آیت‌الله هاشمی رفسنجانی
کارخانه ایرانی که آمریکا چشم دیدنش را ندارد
عواقب برگشت ناپذیر بی توجهی به مردان!
واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید
اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۰ نفره برای انتخابات مجلس نزدیک شدند/ معرفی چهر‌ه هایی که شانس حضور در لیست نهایی را دارند
تهدید کاخ سفید به وتوی لایحه‌های مجلس نمایندگان درباره ایران/ آتش سوزی یک نفتکش در نزدیکی سواحل امارات متحده عربی/ادعای منابع عراقی از توافق فتح و سائرون بر نخست‌وزیری «علّاوی» /گفت‌وگوی نتانیاهو با وزیر دفاع آمریکا درباره ایران
گزارش جدید سی ان ان از آمار تلفات نیروهای آمریکایی در عین الاسد/اختلاف میان وزارت خزانه‌داری و امور خارجه آمریکا درباره ایران/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا به رهبری فرانسه در خلیج فارس/ تصویب دو طرح برای کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ علیه ایران
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 10 بهمن 98/ نوسان شاخص ارزی در کانال 13
شهاب حسینی در کنار رابرت دنیرو
مصباح یزدی: مودبانه اش این است، متأسفیم که شما آمریکا را نشناخته‌اید! / علی مطهری بعد از دیدار با شورای نگهبان: مستندات‌شان برای رد صلاحیتم ضعیف بود
اظهارات تازه جواد امام درباره دیدار روحانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات / انتقادات میرسلیم از رئیس جمهور / خوشبینی یک اصولگرا به سازوکار انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف

چه نمره‌ای به عملکرد مجلس دهم می‌دهید و چرا؟/ پنج نکته مثبت و پنج نکته منفی از عملکرد مجلس دهم را چه می‌دانید؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده  (۲۰۰ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

بعضی‌ها از کلمه «رفراندوم» خوششان نمی‌آید/ با صندوق رای قهر نکنید/ مردم باید مطمئن شوند رای آنها کم و زیاد نمی‌شود/ بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای دموکراسی تشریفاتی شدن انتخابات است/ بگذارید رقابت انتخاباتی شکل بگیرد، مشارکت افزایش می‌یابد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۶۸ نظر)

«از کلاهبرداری تا هتک حیثیت»؛ آیا مجازاتی در انتظار روحانی جنجالی است؟!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم  (۱۵۰ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۳۰ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد‌ از‌ «ترور حاج‌ قاسم‌» گذشت‌ و‌ به‌ «مرگ کوبی‌ برایانت‌» رسید/۲۳ نماینده اصولگرا از ظریف به قوه قضائیه شکایت کردند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اخبار محرمانه روحانی از جلسه خصوصی اصولگرایان! / ماجرای قولی که در حضور رهبر انقلاب از سردار سلیمانی گرفته شد / مطهری: نمی خواهیم ۲۹۰ آیت الله وارد مجلس کنیم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

امیر تتلو بازداشت شد  (۱۱۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040jU
tabnak.ir/0040jU