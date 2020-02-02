Toronto bloody night: 3 killed, 2 injured in Airbnb shooting

An armed confrontation at an Airbnb rental apartment in Canada's largest city of Toronto has resulted in three deaths and two injuries.

An armed confrontation at an Airbnb rental apartment in Canada's largest city of Toronto has resulted in three deaths and two injuries.

Police confirmed that gunfire had erupted late on Friday on the 32nd floor of a condominium in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police chief Mark Saunders, who stopped by the scene overnight, said the bloodshed unfolded during a “social gathering at a rented Airbnb.”

Saunders confirmed that three young men were fatally shot. A fourth victim taken to hospital with gunshot wounds is expected to survive. The fifth victim was stabbed but his injury is only minor.

Police said the dead were young men aged 22, 20 and 19.

Police also announced that they were not looking for any suspects as the shooters were already dead.

The triple murder brings to nine the number of killings in the city just one month into the new year. Eight of them were shot dead.

“The shooting overnight is, as with others, completely unacceptable,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in statement released on Saturday.

“The City’s community crisis response program has been mobilized to support the neighborhood in the wake of this tragic incident,” he said. “These latest gun murders will not stop my determination to work with our police and all governments to combat gun violence in our city.”

Last year, a total of 44 people lost their lives to gun violence in Toronto, where a record 492 shootings and 771 shooting victims were reported.