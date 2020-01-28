با مالیاتی که می‌دهیم و نمی‌دهیم چه‌کار می‌شود کرد؟

Cylinder Blast in Pakistan Factory Leaves 11 Killed - Reports

A cylinder blast in a perfume factory in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore led to a fire in the building. Due to the intensity of the explosion, the roof of the building collapsed, trapping people beneath its debris, Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported.
28 January 2020

At least 11 people were killed and two injured in Pakistan’s city of Lahore following a cylinder explosion that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to reports in Pakistani media, around 15 workers were inside the factory when the explosion occurred. Residents reported that they heard an explosion first, and subsequently a fire broke out in the building. The incident occurred in Lahore’s Shahdara area.

The collapse of the roof of the building is cited as the main reason for the casualties.

A rescue operation is underway to recover the remaining people and bodies trapped under the debris, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

