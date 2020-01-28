Gantz Seen Jogging Outside White House Before Trump Meeting

Benny Gantz — the ex-IDF chief of staff who now heads the centrist Blue and White party — was caught by Israeli journalists while jogging outside the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday morning.

After encountering the reporters, Gantz stopped, smiled, and said, “I’m not getting into the issues right now.”

He then said, “Bye,” and continued on his run.

Later on Monday, Gantz met with US President Donald Trump to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.