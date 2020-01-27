نکاتی که باید پیش از ارائه یا پذیرش وعده «افزایش» مهریه بدانید!

خاطره رهبر انقلاب از کمک به سیل‌زده‌ها در دوران تبعید

آغاز عقب نشینی عربستان از سیاست‌های خود در سوریه!

بازدید 882

Tripoli airport hit by rocket fire as UN condemns Libya arms violations

The Libyan capital's only functioning airport came under siege on Sunday, as fighting broke out hours after the UN mission in the country condemned continued breaches of an arms embargo.
کد خبر: ۹۵۴۸۳۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۵ 27 January 2020

The Libyan capital's only functioning airport came under siege on Sunday, as fighting broke out hours after the UN mission in the country condemned continued breaches of an arms embargo.

The UN mission in Libya condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the rocket strikes on Tripoli's Mitiga airport, which wounded at least two civilians and damaged a building.

On Saturday, the UN had said it "deeply regrets the continued blatant violations of the arms embargo in Libya".

World leaders met in Berlin this month to try to end the country’s conflict and uphold the 2011 UN Security Council weapons embargo.

At the meeting, they agreed on a permanent ceasefire and steps to dismantle militias and armed groups backing the Tripoli government, while pushing a political process under the UN.

But fighting broke out on Sunday in the Abu Grein region, 130 kilometres west of Sirte.

Libya has been embroiled in chaos since a 2011 Nato-backed uprising that killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, with two rival administrations now vying for power.

The conflict deepened last year when Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who controls much of the south and east of Libya, launched an assault in April to seize Tripoli from the Government of National Accord, and the militias it employs for defence.

The UN mission said the ceasefire was now at risk of collapsing.

"This fragile truce is now threatened by the ongoing transfer of foreign fighters, weapons, ammunition and advanced systems to the parties by member states, including several who participated in the Berlin conference," it said.

On Sunday, Germany's Foreign Ministry voiced concerns about "a series of unconfirmed but credible reports of embargo violations".

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan travelled to Algiers for talks with Algerian leader Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Libya's crisis and the January 12 ceasefire, which Moscow and Ankara brokered.

Algeria shares a border with Libya of about 1,000 kilometres.

The UN says the fighting since last April has killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 combatants, while thousands have been wounded on both sides. More than 170,000 Tripoli residents have been displaced.

The UN is hoping to hold inter-Libyan talks soon in Geneva to save the truce, as its mission in the country warns of "a renewed and intensified round of fighting".

A military commission established at the Berlin summit, comprising five GNA loyalists and five Haftar delegates, has been asked to define ways of making the truce hold.

"What's important now is to achieve a stable ceasefire, which the military committee wants to negotiate in the coming days," the German Foreign Ministry said.

Ankara sent troops "in a training capacity" to support the GNA this month, in a move criticised by European powers and US President Donald Trump.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
tripoli airport libya rocket
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
عبدالحسین مجدمی اکبر طبری دی بیاسی عباس تبریزیان طرح گام کروناویروس سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر طرح تعیین سقف طلاق
نحوه صحیح گرم کردن موتور خودرو در زمستان
سوپ عجیبی که باعث مرگبارترین ویروس جهان شده
توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده
اعلام وضعیت اضطراری در فرودگاه امام خمینی(ره)+ تکمیلی: پایان خوش پرواز ۹۷۱۶ در فرودگاهی دیگر
کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!
نامه رئیس جمهور در واکنش به بخشنامه رئیس قوه قضاییه درباره صوت و تصویر فراگیر
مفهوم پیدا و پنهان عدم فروش سیستم دفاع موشکی اس ۴۰۰ به ایران از سوی روسیه
استوری آزمون در واکنش به بی‌فرهنگی خدمتکار فرودگاه
کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد
جراحی زیبایی شگفت‌انگیز پیرزنی که جوان شد
قول قالیباف به مردم / معامله‌گران، مجلس را از رأس امور انداخته‌اند! / حاج قاسم چطور پوتین را برای آوردن نیرو به سوریه راضی کرد؟ / روایت «آیت‌الله یزدی» از نقشه دشمنان با ابزار‌های «پول، زن و مقام»
تصویر باورنکردنی از غرق شدن خودروها در برف پیرانشهر
برترین فیلم و سریال های 98-99
اجرای خواننده معروف،ساعتی پس ازفوت‌ مادرش
برای سود بیشتر، سال آینده کجا سرمایه گذاری کنیم؟

سیاست ایران در قبال مساله «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟/به نظر شما، آیا ایران باید جدی به دنبال «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» باشد یا خیر؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

کتاب سوزی نه پدیده ایرانی است و نه کار یک آیت الله!  (۲۱۴ نظر)

حمله عضو جبهه پایداری به لاریجانی / متوسط ماندگاری نمایندگان در مجلس چقدر است؟ / منتجب‌نیا: خدمت رهبری شهادت می‌دهم اکثر ردصلاحیت‌شدگان طرفدار نظام هستند  (۱۶۶ نظر)

تظاهرات میلیونی عراقی‌ها با شعار «نه به آمریکا» در بغداد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران  (۱۴۶ نظر)

با همکاری دولت و مجلس، «سفر» از ایرانیان دورتر می‌شود!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد  (۱۰۰ نظر)

مالیات از سود سپرده‌های بانکی، هدف بعدی دولت برای جبران کاهش درآمد‌های نفتی؟ چند درصد از سپرده‌های بانکی بالای یک میلیارد تومان است؟  (۹۵ نظر)

رحیمی اظهارات خود درباره شورای نگهبان را پس گرفت / جمنا هزینه سیاسی زیادی به اصولگرایان وارد کرد / صف‌های طویل برای کمبود کپسول گاز در خوزستان  (۹۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040OX
tabnak.ir/0040OX