Prince Charles: I’ll be an Iran peace envoy

PRINCE CHARLES says he could visit Iran as a ‘peacemaker’ to de-escalate tensions between the UK and the Islamic Republic.
کد خبر: ۹۵۴۸۱۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۰ 27 January 2020

Relations with Iran have soured since the 2016 jailing of British/Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on spying charges.

But the prince wants to be the first royal to visit since the Queen Mother in 1975. He told The Sunday Times: ‘Obviously I would like to go. Iran has been an important part of the world for so many centuries and has contributed so much to human knowledge.’

Meanwhile, he has come under fire for flying 16,000 miles in 11 days on three private jets and a helicopter to make a speech about climate change and meet eco campaigner Greta Thunberg. A Clarence House spokesman said global travel was part of his role.

THE Queen attended church in Sandringham yesterday, days after having to pull out of her annual Women’s Institute meeting with 30 minutes to spare due to a cold.

The 93-year-old monarch opted for a vibrant orange coat, a black furry hat, fur-trimmed black gloves and a gold brooch for the service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

She was joined by Princess Anne and opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

prince charles iran visit
