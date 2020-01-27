نکاتی که باید پیش از ارائه یا پذیرش وعده «افزایش» مهریه بدانید!

خاطره رهبر انقلاب از کمک به سیل‌زده‌ها در دوران تبعید

آغاز عقب نشینی عربستان از سیاست‌های خود در سوریه!

بازدید 694

Chinese health officials say coronavirus is ‘much more contagious’

Chinese officials on Sunday revealed that patients infected with the coronavirus can spread the deadly illness before experiencing any symptoms — prompting fears about how to contain the disease.
کد خبر: ۹۵۴۸۰۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۹ 27 January 2020

Chinese officials on Sunday revealed that patients infected with the coronavirus can spread the deadly illness before experiencing any symptoms — prompting fears about how to contain the disease.

China’s National Health Commissioner Ma Xiaowei said the flu-like virus is infectious during its incubation period of one to 14 days.

He cautioned that authorities’ knowledge of the new virus was limited and they are unclear on the risks posed by any possible mutations of the virus.

Dr. William Schaffner, a longtime adviser to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the new development “means the infection is much more contagious than we originally thought,” CNN reported.

Schaffner warned that current preventative methods won’t be enough to battle the growing epidemic since it’s difficult to track down the contacts that a patient had before they even began experiencing symptoms.

“Assuming that Ma is correct, we’re going to have to re-evaluate our strategy, that’s for sure,” Schaffner said.

Meanwhile, China said it has banned wildlife animal trade until the “epidemic situation is lifted nationwide.”

The mystery virus is believed to have originated from wild animals at markets in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

There have been 56 deaths and more than 2,000 cases diagnosed in the country, including a 9-month-old baby in Beijing, CNN reported.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china coronavirus contagious
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
عبدالحسین مجدمی اکبر طبری دی بیاسی عباس تبریزیان طرح گام کروناویروس سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر طرح تعیین سقف طلاق
نحوه صحیح گرم کردن موتور خودرو در زمستان
سوپ عجیبی که باعث مرگبارترین ویروس جهان شده
توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده
اعلام وضعیت اضطراری در فرودگاه امام خمینی(ره)+ تکمیلی: پایان خوش پرواز ۹۷۱۶ در فرودگاهی دیگر
نامه رئیس جمهور در واکنش به بخشنامه رئیس قوه قضاییه درباره صوت و تصویر فراگیر
مفهوم پیدا و پنهان عدم فروش سیستم دفاع موشکی اس ۴۰۰ به ایران از سوی روسیه
کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!
استوری آزمون در واکنش به بی‌فرهنگی خدمتکار فرودگاه
کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد
جراحی زیبایی شگفت‌انگیز پیرزنی که جوان شد
قول قالیباف به مردم / معامله‌گران، مجلس را از رأس امور انداخته‌اند! / حاج قاسم چطور پوتین را برای آوردن نیرو به سوریه راضی کرد؟ / روایت «آیت‌الله یزدی» از نقشه دشمنان با ابزار‌های «پول، زن و مقام»
تصویر باورنکردنی از غرق شدن خودروها در برف پیرانشهر
برترین فیلم و سریال های 98-99
اجرای خواننده معروف،ساعتی پس ازفوت‌ مادرش
توافق محرمانه ترامپ و برهم صالح برای بقای نیروهای آمریکایی در عراق/گزارش «الجزیره» از یگان سرّی ۹۱۰ حزب‌الله/تحریم برخی افراد و شرکت‌های مرتبط با پتروشیمی ایران/ درخواست نتانیاهو برای تقابل کشورهای جهان با ایران

سیاست ایران در قبال مساله «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟/به نظر شما، آیا ایران باید جدی به دنبال «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» باشد یا خیر؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

کتاب سوزی نه پدیده ایرانی است و نه کار یک آیت الله!  (۲۱۴ نظر)

حمله عضو جبهه پایداری به لاریجانی / متوسط ماندگاری نمایندگان در مجلس چقدر است؟ / منتجب‌نیا: خدمت رهبری شهادت می‌دهم اکثر ردصلاحیت‌شدگان طرفدار نظام هستند  (۱۶۶ نظر)

تظاهرات میلیونی عراقی‌ها با شعار «نه به آمریکا» در بغداد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران  (۱۴۶ نظر)

با همکاری دولت و مجلس، «سفر» از ایرانیان دورتر می‌شود!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد  (۱۰۰ نظر)

مالیات از سود سپرده‌های بانکی، هدف بعدی دولت برای جبران کاهش درآمد‌های نفتی؟ چند درصد از سپرده‌های بانکی بالای یک میلیارد تومان است؟  (۹۵ نظر)

رحیمی اظهارات خود درباره شورای نگهبان را پس گرفت / جمنا هزینه سیاسی زیادی به اصولگرایان وارد کرد / صف‌های طویل برای کمبود کپسول گاز در خوزستان  (۹۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040O0
tabnak.ir/0040O0