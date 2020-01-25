US sanctions on Iran cause increased production of indigenized technologies

Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran resulted in increasing of producing aboriginal technologies.

Neighboring Turkey is a gateway for exporting products of Iranian companies, he said and reiterated, “US sanctions imposed against Iran increased production of domestic technologies.”

Sattari made the remarks in a Conference of Iranian and Turkish Knowledge-based Companies held in Istanbul on Sat. and added, “with the help of knowledge-based companies, Islamic Republic of Iran has managed to create a sea change in its economy.”

Islamic Republic of Iran managed to stand firmly against the tough US sanctions imposed against the country, Sattari stressed.

Turning to Iran’s scientific jump in various fields of technology, he said, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to develop infrastructures and establish necessary cooperation and collaboration for the transfer of technologies to neighboring Turkey within the framework of knowledge-based companies.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sattari pointed to the creative and entrepreneur youth in Iran and added, “Iran can be a good partner for Turkish firms in this field.”

Turkey is an export gateway for Iranian companies in a way that cooperation and interaction of presidents of the two countries over the past year is a solid evidence in this regard, he emphasized.

Setting up large technological companies with the production of science and technology in the fields of Communications and Information Technology (ICT), biotechnology, nanotechnology and medical are of the results of development of knowledge-based economy in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sattari added.