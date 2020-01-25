نکاتی که باید پیش از ارائه یا پذیرش وعده «افزایش» مهریه بدانید!

خاطره رهبر انقلاب از کمک به سیل‌زده‌ها در دوران تبعید

آغاز عقب نشینی عربستان از سیاست‌های خود در سوریه!

بازدید 795

US sanctions on Iran cause increased production of indigenized technologies

Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran resulted in increasing of producing aboriginal technologies.
کد خبر: ۹۵۴۳۶۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۵:۰۴ 25 January 2020

Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran resulted in increasing of producing aboriginal technologies.

Neighboring Turkey is a gateway for exporting products of Iranian companies, he said and reiterated, “US sanctions imposed against Iran increased production of domestic technologies.”

Sattari made the remarks in a Conference of Iranian and Turkish Knowledge-based Companies held in Istanbul on Sat. and added, “with the help of knowledge-based companies, Islamic Republic of Iran has managed to create a sea change in its economy.”

Islamic Republic of Iran managed to stand firmly against the tough US sanctions imposed against the country, Sattari stressed.

Turning to Iran’s scientific jump in various fields of technology, he said, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to develop infrastructures and establish necessary cooperation and collaboration for the transfer of technologies to neighboring Turkey within the framework of knowledge-based companies.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sattari pointed to the creative and entrepreneur youth in Iran and added, “Iran can be a good partner for Turkish firms in this field.”

Turkey is an export gateway for Iranian companies in a way that cooperation and interaction of presidents of the two countries over the past year is a solid evidence in this regard, he emphasized.

Setting up large technological companies with the production of science and technology in the fields of Communications and Information Technology (ICT), biotechnology, nanotechnology and medical are of the results of development of knowledge-based economy in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sattari added.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran united states sanctions
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
عبدالحسین مجدمی اکبر طبری اجلاس داووس عباس تبریزیان طرح گام کروناویروس سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا احمد حمزه
سوپ عجیبی که باعث مرگبارترین ویروس جهان شده
افزایش یک میلیونی حداقل حقوق کارکنان و بازنشستگان
نحوه صحیح گرم کردن موتور خودرو در زمستان
مالیات از سود سپرده‌های بانکی، هدف بعدی دولت برای جبران کاهش درآمد‌های نفتی؟ چند درصد از سپرده‌های بانکی بالای یک میلیارد تومان است؟
هشدار «ورود بی‌سابقه‌ترین موج سرما»؛ باور نکنید و مراقب باشید!
آشنایی با مرگبار‌ترین مواد غذایی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 3 بهمن 98
استوری آزمون در واکنش به بی‌فرهنگی خدمتکار فرودگاه
سقوط دلار امسال اتفاق خواهد افتاد/ پیشنهاد افزایش یارانه هر ایرانی به ۷۵ هزار تومان/ نماینده مجلس: مالیات خروج از کشور چیز جدیدی نیست/ لیست کالا‌هایی که صادراتشان از سیستان و بلوچستان ممنوع شد
قول قالیباف به مردم / معامله‌گران، مجلس را از رأس امور انداخته‌اند! / حاج قاسم چطور پوتین را برای آوردن نیرو به سوریه راضی کرد؟ / روایت «آیت‌الله یزدی» از نقشه دشمنان با ابزار‌های «پول، زن و مقام»
جراحی زیبایی شگفت‌انگیز پیرزنی که جوان شد
تصویر باورنکردنی از غرق شدن خودروها در برف پیرانشهر
احتمال افزایش یارانه نقدی به ۷۵ هزار تومان
توافق محرمانه ترامپ و برهم صالح برای بقای نیروهای آمریکایی در عراق/گزارش «الجزیره» از یگان سرّی ۹۱۰ حزب‌الله/تحریم برخی افراد و شرکت‌های مرتبط با پتروشیمی ایران/ درخواست نتانیاهو برای تقابل کشورهای جهان با ایران
وقتی موتور خانم هلندی در مازندران خراب می شود

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

سیاست ایران در قبال مساله «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟/به نظر شما، آیا ایران باید جدی به دنبال «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» باشد یا خیر؟  (۱۹۵ نظر)

حمله عضو جبهه پایداری به لاریجانی / متوسط ماندگاری نمایندگان در مجلس چقدر است؟ / منتجب‌نیا: خدمت رهبری شهادت می‌دهم اکثر ردصلاحیت‌شدگان طرفدار نظام هستند  (۱۶۶ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۶۴ نظر)

تظاهرات میلیونی عراقی‌ها با شعار «نه به آمریکا» در بغداد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران  (۱۴۶ نظر)

ادعایی درباره ماجرای درخواست روحانی از صداوسیما! / چه کسی سرلیست اصلاح‌طلبان می‌شود؟ / برداشت هاشمی‌طبا از اظهارات کدخدایی  (۱۴۴ نظر)

سالک: این تعداد اندکی که با اهداف سیاسی خاص دست به تجمعات می‌زدند «ملت ایران» نیستند/علی جنتی: داوران انتخابات همه از تیم رقیب هستند/عراقچی: لغو میزبانی ایران ناشی از تصمیم ناجوانمردانه عربستان است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

با همکاری دولت و مجلس، «سفر» از ایرانیان دورتر می‌شود!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد  (۱۲۰ نظر)

قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040Gv
tabnak.ir/0040Gv