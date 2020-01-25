China considers building a 1,000-bed hospital in 6 days to fight coronavirus in Wuhan

China has announced the construction of a 1,000-bed hospital in six days to treat coronavirus patients in Wuhan, the quarantined city where this virus has originated.

China has announced the construction of a 1,000-bed hospital in six days to treat coronavirus patients in Wuhan, the quarantined city where this virus has originated.

As of Friday, 870 people have reportedly been infected with this virus, 26 of whom have lost lives and China has closed all the transportation links to Wuhan city.

Doctors in Wuhan have said that people seeking medical attention have waited hours in line, that screening the disease is difficult, that there is not enough protective gear, and that some doctors have been told at times not to go to work over fears they could catch the virus.

Authorities in Wuhan on Friday said a new, 1,000-bed hospital was being built for coronavirus patients to “address the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” the Associated Press reported.

The hospital will be built in six days and will be put in use on 3rd February, a state media outlet People’s Daily reported.

The hospital is to be made from prefabricated buildings — making it quicker and cheaper to build — on the outskirts of the city, People’s Daily reported.