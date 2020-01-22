Tehran Says Its Relations With Saudi Arabia Should not Become Like Those With US

This comes amid the latest escalation of tensions between Iran and the US following the killing of Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad earlier this month.

Iran's relations with Saudi Arabia should not become like Iran's relations with the US, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said.

He added that Iran and Saudi Arabia should work together to resolve problems.

Vaezi's statement comes amid an ongoing escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States following the death of Major General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone attack at the Baghdad airport on 3 January. In retaliation to Soleimani's death, Iran attacked US military bases in Iraq.