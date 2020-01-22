پرویز فتاح: مانع نشوند پلاسکو را می‌سازیم

Bernie Sanders responds to Hillary Clinton's claim that 'nobody likes him'

Bernie Sanders appeared undaunted after reports that Hillary Clinton had said she believes "nobody likes" the Vermont Senator – he told reporters that "on a good day, my wife likes me, so let's clear the air on that one".
۰۲ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۰ 22 January 2020

The 2020 Democratic presidential nominee was headed into the Senate to participate in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump when he told reporters that "Secretary Clinton is entitled to her point of view ... but my job today is to focus on the impeachment trial".

Asked why he believes Ms Clinton is still bringing up the 2016 election, he said, "That is a good question. Ask her."

In a four-part documentary called Hillary, set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and air on Hulu, the 2016 presidential candidate and former Secretary of State reportedly says about Mr Sanders: "Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician."

Mr Sanders lost the Democratic nomination to Ms Clinton in 2016. Following her nomination, he endorsed candidate her and toured the US to campaign for her. Asked whether Ms Clinton will endorse Mr Sanders if he gets the nomination in 2020, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "I'm not going to go there yet."

He also said told reporters that he's the "most popular US senator in the country, so somebody out there must like me".

Indeed, a 2019 poll found that 64 per cent of respondents in his state support the senator, earning the top spot above any sitting senator for the 11th consecutive poll. Only 28 per cent of respondents don't support Mr Sanders.

Fourth quarter donations for his 2020 campaign reached more than $34.5m, the largest of any fundraising efforts among candidates in the primary election. The campaign has received more more than five million individual contributions, including 300,000 donors who gave to the campaign in the last few months of 2019, with an average donation of $18.

In a statement, Mr Sanders said: "My focus today is on a monumental moment in American history: the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history."

