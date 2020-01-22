پرویز فتاح: مانع نشوند پلاسکو را می‌سازیم

Senate Democrats privately weighing Biden for Bolton swap in impeachment trial

A number of Senate Democrats reportedly are privately discussing the possibility of striking a witness deal with Republicans that would pave the way for Hunter Biden’s testimony in President Trump’s impeachment trial.
22 January 2020

In return for the testimony of Joe Biden’s embattled son — which Republicans have repeatedly called for — the Democrats would seek testimony from a key administration official, such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton, several Democratic officials told The ­Washington Post.

The conversations, which are reportedly going on between a small number of Democratic senators and aides, run counter to the party’s public stance of shrugging off the GOP’s insistence on hearing from Hunter about his time spent on the board of Ukrainian energy company ­Burisma while his father was vice president.

GOP lawmakers have argued that the younger Biden earned ­illicit profits from the corrupt company thanks to his father’s position.

Both Joe and Hunter Biden have denied any wrongdoing.

Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) told the paper that Hunter Biden is irrelevant to the impeachment charges brought against President Trump. But Durbin didn’t rule out the possibility of allowing the younger Biden’s testimony.

“If there are four Republicans who open the conversation about witnesses, then I assume there will be a negotiation that follows — but I can’t tell you where it goes,” he said.

Another Democrat, Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, told The Washington Post, “Whether I’d make a trade or not, I’d have to think about it — but the question is then: Well, how does that get us more information about the charges that have been put forth?”

