Two killed, 15 injured in Missouri shooting

At least two people were killed and 15 others were injured in a late-night shooting on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., local media reported.

A gunman opened fire to a queue of people waiting to get into a nightclub in Kansas City and police responded at around 11:30 p.m.

A woman and a man were found dead in the car park.

Police believe the shooter, whose identity and motive remains unknown, is one of the deceased.

Authorities haven't released any further details of the case and an investigation is underway.