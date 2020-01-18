Car Bomb Targeting Turkish Contractors Explodes Near Mogadishu, Somalia - Reports

The explosive device reportedly went off in Afgoye, some thirty kilometres outside of the Somali capital, police told Reuters. There are no immediate reports of casualties due to the incident.

The explosive device reportedly went off in Afgoye, some thirty kilometres outside of the Somali capital, police told Reuters. There are no immediate reports of casualties due to the incident.

A car bomb has exploded in the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia, targeting a group of Turkish contractors, Reuters reported citing sources from the police.

Law enforcement told the media outlet that an explosive-laden car rammed into a place where Turkish engineers and Somali police were having lunch.

Police officer Nur Ali from Afgoye, where the incident occurred, was quoted as saying that it was too early to know the number of casualties.