سنگ نوشته مزار حاج قاسم سلیمانی

مقابله با ازدواج کودکان با پناه بردن به لایحه بودجه ۱۴۰۰!

اخطار هواشناسی درباره بارش‌برف سنگین در چند استان

Rouhani Rejects Johnson Idea of ‘Trump Deal’ on Nuclear Program

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Europe had to return to full compliance to the 2015 nuclear deal and dismissed U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s idea of changing the current accord to a “Trump deal”.
کد خبر: ۹۵۱۹۴۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۲۰ 15 January 2020

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Europe had to return to full compliance to the 2015 nuclear deal and dismissed U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s idea of changing the current accord to a “Trump deal”.

“Europe must choose the right path and return to the nuclear deal,” Rouhani said in a statement shown live on state TV. “Mr. Johnson, I don’t know what he’s thinking when says that instead of the nuclear deal, we should implement a Trump plan. Other than violate international contracts, what else has Trump done?”

Addressing a cabinet meeting, Rouhani said steps Tehran has so far taken to scale back its compliance with the agreement are all reversible. Those measures were taken in response to the U.S. abandoning the nuclear accord and reimposing sanctions on Iran.

On Tuesday Germany, France and the U.K. escalated the standoff over the deal by starting a formal action against the Islamic Republic for breaching restrictions on uranium enrichment set out in the accord.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran nuclear deal johnson rouhani
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد مکانیسم ماشه جنگ هیبریدی هیثم بن طارق رخشان بنی اعتماد تمساح گاندو سردار حاجی زاده زینب ابوطالبی محمد صادق کوشکی
خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین
انتساب نادرست شهید مدافع حرم به سردار حاجی زاده
کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!
فحاشی به مجری صدا و سیما بعد از کناره‌گیری
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 23 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز در بانک مرکزی
آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟
دارنده چک تا چه تاریخى می‌تواند علیه صادر کننده چک طرح دعوى کند؟
واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 22 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز ثابت ماند
کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق
دیدار محرمانه امیر قطر با مقامات ایرانی در تهران و چند نکته!
علت عمده ردصلاحیت‌ها چه بود؟ / توصیه پوتین به اسد: ترامپ را به دمشق دعوت کن! / نادران: می‌خواهم نماینده زنان خیابانی و معتادان در مجلس باشم! / اظهارات لاریجانی درباره جلسه محرمانه امروز مجلس
جزئیات جدید چگونگی ترور حاج قاسم سلیمانی
واکنش یک مدیر سیما به خداحافظی قلقلی از صداوسیما
اخطار هواشناسی درباره بارش‌برف سنگین در چند استان

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۶۱۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۶۶ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۹ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۷ نظر)

احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود  (۱۸۷ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۷۱ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

در فضای تهدید و ارعاب رژیم متجاوز آمریکا، خطای انسانی و شلیک اشتباه به این فاجعه بزرگ منجر شد/ مسببین این اشتباه نابخشودنی مورد پیگرد قانونی قرار می‌گیرند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zdy
tabnak.ir/003zdy