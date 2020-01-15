Rouhani Rejects Johnson Idea of ‘Trump Deal’ on Nuclear Program

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Europe had to return to full compliance to the 2015 nuclear deal and dismissed U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s idea of changing the current accord to a “Trump deal”.

“Europe must choose the right path and return to the nuclear deal,” Rouhani said in a statement shown live on state TV. “Mr. Johnson, I don’t know what he’s thinking when says that instead of the nuclear deal, we should implement a Trump plan. Other than violate international contracts, what else has Trump done?”

Addressing a cabinet meeting, Rouhani said steps Tehran has so far taken to scale back its compliance with the agreement are all reversible. Those measures were taken in response to the U.S. abandoning the nuclear accord and reimposing sanctions on Iran.

On Tuesday Germany, France and the U.K. escalated the standoff over the deal by starting a formal action against the Islamic Republic for breaching restrictions on uranium enrichment set out in the accord.