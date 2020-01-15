سنگ نوشته مزار حاج قاسم سلیمانی

مقابله با ازدواج کودکان با پناه بردن به لایحه بودجه ۱۴۰۰!

اخطار هواشناسی درباره بارش‌برف سنگین در چند استان

بازدید 614

Syria says Israeli army struck T4 air base in Homs

The Syrian army said on Tuesday that Israeli jets attacked the main T4 air base in Homs province.
کد خبر: ۹۵۱۸۹۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۸ 15 January 2020

The Syrian army said on Tuesday that Israeli jets attacked the main T4 air base in Homs province.

It said air defences downed several missiles in strikes that caused only material damage.

An army spokesman told Syrian state media that four Israeli missiles did reach the base, but several others were intercepted and brought down.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian backed militia targets in Syria, saying its goal was to end Tehran’s military presence in the war-torn country. Iran’s proxy militias, led by Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have influence in areas of eastern, southern Syria, as well as northwest and in several suburbs around the capital Damascus.

The T4 air base, which Western intelligence sources say has been used as a base for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was struck several times by Israel in recent years. The base is also home to Syrian regime forces and Russian air forces.

The Israel Defence Force did not immediately comment on the attack.

Israel in the past has said Iran uses the T4 base to transfer weapons to Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia group with which it fought a deadly month-long war in 2006.

The attack on Tuesday comes at a time of heightening tensions between Washington and Tehran, following the killing of Qassem Suleimani, Iran’s top military general, in a drone strike on January 3.

Iran has vowed to avenge his killing and responded by firing missiles at two US bases in Iraq a week later. There were no casualties in those attacks.

Last week, a Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian military admitted at the weekend that it shot the aircraft down by mistake.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
syria israel t4 base homs
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی جنگ هیبریدی هیثم بن طارق رخشان بنی اعتماد تمساح گاندو سردار حاجی زاده زینب ابوطالبی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین
انتساب نادرست شهید مدافع حرم به سردار حاجی زاده
کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!
فحاشی به مجری صدا و سیما بعد از کناره‌گیری
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 23 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز در بانک مرکزی
آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟
دارنده چک تا چه تاریخى می‌تواند علیه صادر کننده چک طرح دعوى کند؟
واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 22 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز ثابت ماند
کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق
دیدار محرمانه امیر قطر با مقامات ایرانی در تهران و چند نکته!
علت عمده ردصلاحیت‌ها چه بود؟ / توصیه پوتین به اسد: ترامپ را به دمشق دعوت کن! / نادران: می‌خواهم نماینده زنان خیابانی و معتادان در مجلس باشم! / اظهارات لاریجانی درباره جلسه محرمانه امروز مجلس
جزئیات جدید چگونگی ترور حاج قاسم سلیمانی
واکنش یک مدیر سیما به خداحافظی قلقلی از صداوسیما
اخطار هواشناسی درباره بارش‌برف سنگین در چند استان

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۶۱۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۶۶ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۹ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۷ نظر)

احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود  (۱۸۷ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۷۱ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

در فضای تهدید و ارعاب رژیم متجاوز آمریکا، خطای انسانی و شلیک اشتباه به این فاجعه بزرگ منجر شد/ مسببین این اشتباه نابخشودنی مورد پیگرد قانونی قرار می‌گیرند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zd9
tabnak.ir/003zd9