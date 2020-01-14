1st case of SARS-like mystery virus from China found in Bangkok

A Chinese tourist arriving in Bangkok via its main airport was infected with a mysterious coronavirus being called Wuhan pneumonia was being treated today at a metro area hospital.

The first case of its kind outside of China since the disease appeared in the city of Wuhan, the 61-year-old woman was found to be infected with the SARS-like disease Wednesday at Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to health minister Anutin Charnvirakul. She was not identified.

Other people traveling with the woman from Wuhan were examined but found not to be infected. The virus claimed its first victim on Thursday when a 61-year-old man died in Wuhan. Since mid-December, there have been several dozen reported cases.

Anutin said the public should not be alarmed as the woman is expected to recover and be discharged within a few days.

According to Anutin, health officials have been closely examining passengers arriving from China at Thailand’s busiest airports — Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

At least 59 people have been stricken by the new coronavirus detected by Chinese health authorities last month. It’s created anxiety in a region where SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome killed hundreds.

According to the World Health Organization, evidence points to the outbreak initiating in a Wuhan seafood market. The market was closed Jan. 1.