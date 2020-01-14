سنگ نوشته مزار حاج قاسم سلیمانی

مقابله با ازدواج کودکان با پناه بردن به لایحه بودجه ۱۴۰۰!

اخطار هواشناسی درباره بارش‌برف سنگین در چند استان

بازدید 232

1st case of SARS-like mystery virus from China found in Bangkok

A Chinese tourist arriving in Bangkok via its main airport was infected with a mysterious coronavirus being called Wuhan pneumonia was being treated today at a metro area hospital.
کد خبر: ۹۵۱۶۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۵۴ 14 January 2020

A Chinese tourist arriving in Bangkok via its main airport was infected with a mysterious coronavirus being called Wuhan pneumonia was being treated today at a metro area hospital.

The first case of its kind outside of China since the disease appeared in the city of Wuhan, the 61-year-old woman was found to be infected with the SARS-like disease Wednesday at Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to health minister Anutin Charnvirakul. She was not identified.

Other people traveling with the woman from Wuhan were examined but found not to be infected. The virus claimed its first victim on Thursday when a 61-year-old man died in Wuhan. Since mid-December, there have been several dozen reported cases.

Anutin said the public should not be alarmed as the woman is expected to recover and be discharged within a few days.

According to Anutin, health officials have been closely examining passengers arriving from China at Thailand’s busiest airports — Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

At least 59 people have been stricken by the new coronavirus detected by Chinese health authorities last month. It’s created anxiety in a region where SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome killed hundreds.

According to the World Health Organization, evidence points to the outbreak initiating in a Wuhan seafood market. The market was closed Jan. 1.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china sars virus bangkok
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی سقوط بوئینگ 737 هیثم بن طارق بهاره آروین سردار حاجی زاده صبا راد زهرا خاتمی راد انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد
خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین
کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!
آغاز تبدیل رایگان خودروها به گازسوز تا دو هفته دیگر
بعد از شنیدن این خبر، آرزوی مرگ کردم/ همه مسئولیت‌های این کار را می‌پذیریم/ عمری پیش‌مرگ مردم بوده‌ایم و بنایی بر پنهان‌کاری نداشتیم
انتساب نادرست شهید مدافع حرم به سردار حاجی زاده
واکنش قالیباف به حادثه دلخراش سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی / نظر چامسکی در مورد ترور سردار سلیمانی / گزارش ستاد کل نیرو‌های مسلح چه زمانی به رییس‌جمهور ارائه شد؟
فحاشی به مجری صدا و سیما بعد از کناره‌گیری
اجتماع مردم و دانشجویان معترض مقابل چندین دانشگاه‌ در تهران و چند شهر دیگر
در آن ۳۰۰ ثانیه سقوط چه‌گذشت؟ /استقبال اخبار بد در لباس روشنفکری/پیام‌های تشییع سردار سلیمانی به روایت بهزاد نبوی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 23 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز در بانک مرکزی
آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟
فکس رمزنگاری شده و پیام‌های ایران و آمریکا بعد از ترور حاج قاسم سلیمانی
زمان واریز عیدی بازنشستگان تامین اجتماعی
احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۶۱۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

جان باختن تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان در کرمان به دلیل ازدحام جمعیت/ مراسم خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد/ ۵۶ جان باخته و ۲۱۳ نفر مصدوم/ پیام تسلیت و دستور رئیس جمهور در پی این رویداد  (۲۴۱ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۲۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود  (۱۸۷ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۷۱ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

در فضای تهدید و ارعاب رژیم متجاوز آمریکا، خطای انسانی و شلیک اشتباه به این فاجعه بزرگ منجر شد/ مسببین این اشتباه نابخشودنی مورد پیگرد قانونی قرار می‌گیرند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zYc
tabnak.ir/003zYc