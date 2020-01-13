به درخواست‌ خانواده‌های قربانیان سقوط رسیدگی می‌شود

Assassination of General Soleimani example of US conspiracies: Syrian PM

Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis said on Monday that the assassination of the Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani is a manifestation of US conspiracies in the region.
13 January 2020

In a meeting with Iran's Vice-President Ishaq Jahangiri, Khamis said that Syria emphasizes Iran's right to defend itself against aggression and invasions and stressed his country's solidarity with Iran.

In a meeting with Iran's Vice-President Ishaq Jahangiri, Khamis said that Syria emphasizes Iran's right to defend itself against aggression and invasions and stressed his country's solidarity with Iran.

Saying that the news of General Soleimani's death deeply touched them, he added that General Soleimani was a symbol of resistance for all the people of the region.

He also said that General Soleimani did so much for all the freedom-seekers of the world, especially the people of Syria, that they will never forget him.

He added that Iranian and Syrian blood was shed alongside each other in fighting terrorism, which shows the depth of relations between the two countries.

Khamis said that President Bashar al-Assad is to bestow Syria's highest Medal of Honor to Martyr Soleimani, which shows his love and affection to General Soleimani and his other Iranian brothers.

Walid Muallem, the Syrian foreign minister, who accompanied his prime minister, said in the meeting that the US is trying to impose poverty and hunger on the region, calling General Soleimani's funeral procession, in which millions of people participated, a referendum for resistance.

