Rockets hit Iraq airbase housing US troops

4 Iraqi soldiers injured as 8 Katyusha-type rockets hit Balad Air Base located north of Baghdad, authorities say

At least four Iraqi soldiers were wounded as eight rockets hit a military base hosting U.S. troops, Iraq’s communications body said on Sunday.

Eight Katyusha-type rockets hit the Balad Air Base in Salah al-Din province, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Baghdad, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement.