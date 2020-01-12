Prince Harry scheduled for royal intervention to address #Megxit — Duchess Meghan may phone in

Buckingham Palace is organizing a royal family meeting to discuss Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (Markle) stepping back as senior members of the royal family, Harper’s Bazaar reported Saturday.

“Now, on day three of conversations between the royal households and government officials, a Buckingham Palace source tells BAZAAR.com that Prince Harry will join a family meeting on Monday afternoon with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William at Sandringham ‘to talk things through,'” the magazine reported.

Duchess Meghan returned to Canada on Friday, and may remain there for the “foreseeable future.”

“The face-to-face summit, which Meghan is likely to join by phone from Canada, follows a series of consultations and will see ‘a range of possibilities’ brought to the table. These options, says the source, will ‘take into account the thinking of the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week. Making a change to the working life and role in the monarchy for the duke and duchess requires complex and thoughtful discussions,'” the magazine noted.

The situation has been referred to as “Megxit,” a portmanteau of “Meghan” and “Brexit.”