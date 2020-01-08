Defense Minister: Iran to take further steps in proportion to US behavior

مختصات عملیات تلافی‌جویانه ایران در نیویورک تایمز

Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami commented on the IRGC missile attack on the US base in Iraq, saying Iran's further acts will suit US behaviors.
08 January 2020

Speaking with reporters, Brigadier General Hatamai described General Soleimani as an international figure for the Axis of Resistance, saying the US martyred him who was the harbinger of peace and security in the region with an incorrect illusion.

Americans imagined that if they martyr General Soleimani, the can create a rift in the region and tell Iranians and Iraqis that they solved their problems.

This is while Iranian and Iraqi people conveyed a message to the US which will not be forgotten in history.

Thanks to the Iranian Armed Force's potentials and their determination to take revenge, their promise came true last night by shooting scores of short-range domestically-made missiles and targeting an important US base.

He urged officials in other countries to know that US terrorist acts are not accepted, adding they will not also be safe of the negative consequences of the attack if they do not comply with their responsibilities.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday.

The IRGC said in a statement that it would release more details about the strike.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi in a letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres underlined Iran's right to self-defense against any threat.

"In conformity with the international law and in exercising its inherent right to self-defense, Iran will take all necessary and proportionate measures against any threat or use of force," Takht Ravanchi said in his letter.

