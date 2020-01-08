مختصات عملیات تلافی‌جویانه ایران در نیویورک تایمز

وضعیت پیکر حاج قاسم به روایت سردار باقرزاده

ظریف: آمریکایی‌ها واقعا از چه چیزی می‌هراسند؟

Russian MP says Trump fully "responsible" for present state of affairs with Iran

The Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said on Wednesday that that US President Donald Trump is fully accountable for the aftermath of the clash between the US and Iran.
کد خبر: ۹۵۰۱۸۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۶:۰۴ 08 January 2020

Trump created brought such situation to attain his goals, he said.

He said that the situation should stay in political and diplomatic path rather getting out of hand.

Slutsky referred to the letter of Iran's permanent representative at the United Nations to the Secretary-general Antonio Guterres and said that Iran does not seek war.

He added that what happened to the Lieutenant-general Qasem Soleimani is not acceptable for Russia and the international community.

General Soleimani was assassinated in Friday at the direct order of US President Donald Trump. He later claimed the responsibility.

Hoping that the US comes back to its senses, he said it was strange that Europe invited Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif to Brussels to describe the incident.

He then added that his country will try in the framework of parliamentarian diplomacy to stop the condition which might change into bloodshed.

Referring to the UNSC session to be held on General Soleimani's assassination, he said that the terror act should be called "illogical and irrational".

Slutsky said that Trump's remarks have escalated violence, adding that the US will physically remove any leaders that oppose US' unilateralism. They did the same thing to former Prime Minister of Libya Muammar al-Gaddafi and former President of Yugoslavia Slobodan Milošević.

He also said that US' withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and General Soleimani's assassination are the links of an irrational chain.

The IRGC targeted Ain Assad Air Base in Iraq at 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday exactly five days after the US assassinated the Iranian general.

