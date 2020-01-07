Catalan leaders recognised by European Parliament as MEPs

The European Parliament has recognised the Catalan independentist leader, Oriol Junqueras, as an MEP. It comes despite the fact that he has been sentenced to thirteen years in prison and that the debate on his disqualification is still pending a resolution in Spain.

The European parliament has also announced that Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comín, currently in exile in Belgium, are also MEPs. This Monday they received their definitive accreditation.

At the next plenary session on January 13, it will take note of the election.

The general direction of the presidency of the European Parliament thus complies with the ruling of the European Court of Justice that last December decided that parliamentary immunity is acquired when the results of the elections are proclaimed.

On Twitter, Oriol Junqueras celebrated with a simple "nothing more to say".

But it is not clear if he will take up his seat. In Spain, the Central Electoral Board has ruled that Junqueras can not take up the post.