2 pilots killed in Pakistan’s training jet crash

A Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashed on Tuesday in northeastern Punjab province, killing both pilots onboard, the force said in a statement.
The FT-7 plane that crashed near Mianwali district was on a routine operational training mission, the statement said.
The dead included a squadron leader and a flying officer.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
"A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air [Force] Headquarters to determine the cause of accident," the statement concluded.
