S.Korea’s ex-justice minister faces multiple charges

outh Korea's former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was indicted Tuesday on multiple charges, including bribery, according to local media reports.

outh Korea's former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was indicted Tuesday on multiple charges, including bribery, according to local media reports.

Prosecutors in the capital Seoul charged Cho, once a senior aide to President Moon Jae-in, with 11 alleged offenses, including obstruction of business and document forgery, Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported.

The indictment follows a months-long investigation into “suspicions of academic and financial wrongdoing” by Cho and his family, Yonhap said.

Prosecutors did not demand his detention, it added.