European Union deploys an Election Observation Mission in Peru

Following the invitation of the Peruvian authorities, the European Union is deploying an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Peru to observe the anticipated congressional elections due to take place on 26 January 2020. Reflecting the EU’s long-standing commitment to supporting credible, transparent and inclusive elections in Peru, the EU has previously deployed an EOM to the general elections in both 2011 and 2016.

Following the invitation of the Peruvian authorities, the European Union is deploying an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Peru to observe the anticipated congressional elections due to take place on 26 January 2020. Reflecting the EU’s long-standing commitment to supporting credible, transparent and inclusive elections in Peru, the EU has previously deployed an EOM to the general elections in both 2011 and 2016.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, has appointed Leopoldo López Gil MEP as Chief Observer of the EU Election Observation Mission to Peru.

High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell said: “These elections are taking place at a critical political juncture for Peru. It is the first time that anticipated elections are organised, in the context of heated institutional debates, including on anti-corruption reforms. With this electoral observation mission, the European Union wants to make a meaningful contribution to this process.”

López Gil declared: “I feel honoured to lead the EU Election Observation Mission to Peru. The EU has observed all previous general elections since 2011 and has provided important recommendations to strengthen the democratic framework. I am hopeful that our observation will contribute to an inclusive, credible and transparent election and that the recommendations our mission will make will further feed the debate on how to continue making progress on strengthening democracy in Peru.”

The Electoral Observation Mission’s core team, consisting of nine analysts, arrived in Lima on 17 December and will stay in the country until the completion of the electoral process. On 26 December, the core team was joined by 50 long-term observers who were deployed on 30 December across the country.

Shortly after the day of the elections, the mission will issue a preliminary statement of its findings during a press conference in Lima. A final report, including recommendations for future electoral processes, will be presented to the Peruvian Government after the finalisation of the electoral process.