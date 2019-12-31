White House confirms Putin called Trump to thank him after terror plot foiled

ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب

The White House confirmed Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin called President Donald Trump to thank him for information the US government provided that foiled a terror plot.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۱۵ 31 December 2019

The statement describing the conversation came a day after the call and many hours after the Russian government released a statement.

It’s unclear why the delay in confirmation occurred.

The White House statement said Putin called Trump “to thank him for information the United States provided that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack in Russia.”

It continued: “Both Presidents committed to continuing counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries. The Presidents also discussed the state of relations between the United States and Russia and future efforts to support effective arms control.”

Trump has mused about a three-country nuclear arms treaty with Russia and China. Earlier this month, Trump hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the Oval Office.

Though the statement did not mention it, Putin has invited Trump to attend celebrations in Russia in May on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. It would be Trump’s first visit to Russia as president, and Trump said last month: “I would love to go if I could.”

