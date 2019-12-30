مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

N. Korean Leader Highlights 'Active and Offensive' Measures Ahead of Year-End Concession Deadline

As North Korea's self-declared year-end deadline for the U.S. to exercise more flexibility in their denuclearization talks draws near, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for "active and offensive" measures in defending his country's sovereignty and security.
30 December 2019

On the second day of a plenary session of the North Korean ruling Workers' Party Central Committee on Sunday, regime leader Kim Jong-un highlighted the need for "active and offensive" measures to ensure the country's sovereignty and security.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, Kim referred to duties in overseas projects, the munitions industry and armed forces, without elaborating further.

During the first day of the meeting on Saturday, Kim emphasized intensifying the fight against anti-socialism and tightening moral discipline across North Korean society.

Kim also talked about ways to strengthen the country's self-reliant economy and improving systems of scientific research, education and health care.

Such remarks apparently reflect the North's commitment to its policy for economic development based on self-rehabilitation, amid the prolonged deadlock in its denuclearization negotiations with the United States.

Ahead of Pyongyang's self-declared year-end deadline for Washington to offer more concessions, there's growing concern the regime could abandon diplomacy and return to its old ways of heightening tensions through nuclear and missile provocations.

In Washington, U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien warned that should the North conduct a nuclear or long-range missile test, the U.S. has "a lot of tools in its toolkit" from which to choose to demonstrate its disappointment.

Speaking to ABC's This Week on Sunday, O'Brien said while the U.S. reserves judgment, it will take action in such situations, adding Washington is keeping close tabs on Pyongyang.

The U.S. official also urged the North to return to negotiations, saying there will be real opportunities should Pyongyang abide by its previous denuclearization agreements and give up nuclear weapons.

In maintaining vigilance, the U.S. Air Force flew its missile signal-detecting RC-135W Rivet Joint over the Korean Peninsula on Monday, following the operation of a radar-equipped E-8C Joint STARS aircraft on Sunday.

