Velayati: Iran opposes any foreign interference in region

Advisor to the Supreme Leader on foreign affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic of Iran opposes any foreign interference in the countries of the region and will stand up against the oppression, conspiracy, aggression and malicious plots of the enemies to undermine and disintegrate the countries of the region.
کد خبر: ۹۴۷۲۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۳۸ 28 December 2019

Advisor to the Supreme Leader on foreign affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic of Iran opposes any foreign interference in the countries of the region and will stand up against the oppression, conspiracy, aggression and malicious plots of the enemies to undermine and disintegrate the countries of the region.

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks in his meeting with the Syrian Ambassador in Iran in presence of a delegation of tribal chiefs and tribal sheikhs on Saturday morning.

He pointed to the US president's irrational stance, saying that the US president declares that the US uses the Syrian of oil reserves, it is an illegal act, an obvious theft and blatant violation of International Law.

He added that property of each country belongs to the same nation and these positions represent conspiracy and malicious acts of enemies for the Islamic countries of the region and one must resist these blatant violations and theft of the oppressed nation's property.

He said that Iran is against creating a buffer zone by foreigners in Syria and foreign interference in Syria or elsewhere in the region, because it means geopolitical shift in the region and separating countries and handing it over to foreigners. That is in conflict with Syrian interests.
Velayati said that Iran opposes the US plan to support the opposition of the Syrian government, adding that they they have committed many crimes in Syria and that by such a plan would mean a practical breakdown of Syria.

"If a change in the Syrian constitution is to be made only by the Syrian people and without intervention of any other country, we are confident that the Syrian people and government will soon release Idlib and reach the Euphrates because the region will become a nation," he said.
Velayati added that over the past nine years, the Syrian opposition have perpetrated atrocity crimes in Syria, and if the people of the region remain silent toward the atrocities, such crimes will be committed against themselves someday as well, because of the conspiracy and evil plan of enemies for the region and Islamic countries.

