Iran offers health insurance to Afghan refugees

Iran Health Insurance Organization has plans to extend health insurance to refugees in the next fiscal year that starts in March 2020.

So far “approximately 92,000 foreigners are covered by the “Salamat [health] Insurance Scheme,” said an official with the IHIO. The scheme provides all registered Afghan and Iraqi refugees health insurance cover similar to Iranians.

The coverage is offered as a part of an agreement between the Interior Ministry’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants’ Affairs (BAFIA), the Iranian Health Insurance Organization (IHIO Salamat) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Health insurance for refugees comes in two packages, including one for vulnerable groups, such as unprotected women, orphans, the elderly and families with children under 18 years.