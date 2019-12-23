Iran and Japan seek ways to evade US sanctions

Iran and Japan will hold close consultations with the aim of evading the sanctions imposed by the United States against Tehran, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Sunday.

Iran and Japan will hold close consultations with the aim of evading the sanctions imposed by the United States against Tehran, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Sunday.

Such a decision emerged during a recent visit to Japan of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani following an invitation from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Tehran and Tokyo were very active during the current year, which marked the 90th anniversary of their relations, with Rouhani and Abe meeting several times.

Japan and Iran are old friends and important trading partners, which have always conducted political consultations, Araghchi said.

Upon his return, after a five-day tour of Malaysia and Japan, Rouhani said that, given the harmful effects of US sanctions, many countries are seeking mechanisms to break them, including Japan and European nations.