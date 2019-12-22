فرصت بی‌سابقه و استثنایی برای ورود به بورس تهران

آلوده‌ترین منطقه تهران کجاست؟

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 30 آذر 98/ نوسان شاخص ارزی حول‌وحوش کانال 13

بازدید 1084

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft faces another perilous test: getting back to Earth

Boeing's Starliner space capsule won't make it to the International Space Station after a timer malfunction made it burn too much fuel.
کد خبر: ۹۴۵۷۵۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۵ 22 December 2019

Boeing's Starliner space capsule won't make it to the International Space Station after a timer malfunction made it burn too much fuel.

The Boeing spacecraft that ran into trouble almost immediately after being launched into space Friday (local time), forcing it to abort the main part of its test mission, now faces another daunting task: flying back to Earth.

Having missed the orbit that would have allowed it to dock with the International Space Station, the Starliner spacecraft, which has no astronauts on board, now is scheduled to come screaming back to earth to a landing in the New Mexico desert at 7:57 a.m. Eastern time Sunday, a week earlier than originally planned.

During a press call Saturday afternoon, Boeing and Nasa officials expressed confidence in the spacecraft, which is being designed to fly Nasa astronauts to the space station, and their ability to bring it back safely.

"We have a healthy spacecraft," said Nasa Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "The Nasa and Boeing teams have been working hand in glove to accomplish as many of the test objectives we can." Jim Chilton, Boeing's senior vice president for space and launch, said the Starliner's status "is really excellent. . . . In space, Starliner has proven to be an able vessel."

Scientists have released the first data from a space probe flying so close to the sun that it's inside the star's upper atmosphere. The findings are reshaping our understanding of the violent solar winds that can hit electronics on Earth.

Still, they acknowledged that re-entry and landing are significant challenges that require a complicated series of manoeuvres for a spacecraft that faced problems almost as soon as it was released by the Atlas V rocket and set to fly freely Friday. Boeing has struggled with the Starliner's parachute system previously when one of its three main parachutes failed to deployed.

"Make no mistake we still have something to prove here on entry tomorrow," Chilton said.

The capsule will hit speeds as high as 25 times the speed of sound as it plummets through the atmosphere, and its heat shield will have to withstand 1650C temperatures that will ignite a fireball around the capsule. Then, a series of parachutes will have to deploy, slowing the spacecraft before airbags soften its landing at the White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule on an Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station on Friday (local time).

TERRY RENNA/SUPPLIED

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule on an Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station on Friday (local time).

The parachute failure during an abort engine test was attributed to a pin not being properly secured that was supposed to attach the larger main chute to a smaller drag chute. The pin was beneath a protective sheath, and out of sight, so Boeing officials inspecting the chutes before the test didn't know it was not secure.

Chilton said Saturday that he had high confidence that the rigging system on the spacecraft launched Friday was secure. And Steve Stitch, the deputy director of Nasa's commercial crew programme, said Nasa inspectors independently verified the system. They "could clearly see the parachutes were rigged correctly, and we don't have any concerns about that."

Chilton said Boeing was still investigating what went wrong Friday when the Starliner's engines didn't fire as expected after what appeared to be a flawless on-time launch aboard an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral.

Officials have attributed the failure of the engines to fire to a miscalibrated timing system that made the spacecraft think it was at a different point in the mission than it really was. Because of communications problems, controllers on the ground could not get commands to the spacecraft in time to correct the error, and Nasa and Boeing decided that the spacecraft should not attempt to dock with the space station as planned.

TERRY RENNA

In this long exposure photo, the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule lifts off.

While the spacecraft was in the wrong orbit, a series of thrusters fired to try to correct the flight path. That burned fuel, and stressed the system, resulting in some error messages from sensors that monitor the health of the thrusters. Since then, the team has been checking on the propulsion systems, "and so far they're all working," Chilton said. "We think we heated up some sensors by stepping on the gas hard."

Chilton said the software system had gone through extensive testing prior to launch. "We are surprised that a very large body of integrated tests, approved by Nasa, didn't surface this," he said.

He said the timing system had been reset and appears to be functioning normally. He said other systems aboard the spacecraft aren't expected to be affected. "So far it doesn't look like a major systemic issue," he said.

He said Boeing and Nasa have brought in independent teams to see if there could be any similar problems as it prepares to land. "Over the last 24 hours we've had teams working that very hard, and right now we think we're ready to go," he said.

The spacecraft's life support and navigation and control systems are performing well, and the spacecraft's solar arrays are working better than expected, he said.

Chris Ferguson, a former Nasa astronaut who now works for Boeing and plans to fly on Starliner's first crewed flight, wrote in a letter to employees that the company was "approaching the next few days with guarded optimism of a successful recovery."

He added: "To coin a golf analogy, anyone can play in the fairway. . .only true champions can win while playing out of the rough. Said another way, we will be judged not by our mistakes, but rather by the poise under pressure we demonstrate as we recover from them. We can do this."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
boeing spacecraft test
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا علی فروغی طرح ملی مسکن شهید مفتح شاخص آلودگی هوا شب یلدا کیک های آلوده به قرص آلودگی هوا کولبری اورامان فال حافظ
اکنون زمان مناسبی برای حمله به ایران است!
مدارس تهران شنبه و یکشنبه تعطیل است
ستاره معروف فوتبال به بیماری جنسی مبتلا شده؟
با ۶۰ میلیون تومان چه خودرویی می‌توان خرید؟
زمان تصمیم‌گیری درباره تعطیلی شنبه مدارس
ظریف و عراقچی قدم زنان روی برگ ها؛ نمک پاشیدن بر زخم یا شنیدن صدای اعتراض مردم؟!
پرش خیره کننده رونالدو درصحنه گل دیشب یوونتوس
دستور رهبر انقلاب برای رفع مشکل اهواز / روایت هاشمی طبا از روزی که مجلسی‌ها به احمدی‌نژاد خندیدند / سرلیستی قالیباف جدی مطرح است / توصیه‌های سردار نقدی به زوج‌های جوان / بزرگترین دغدغه شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به وحدت
آیا مردم برای اصلاح شرایط کشور باید دوباره انقلاب کنند و شهید بدهند؟!
درخواست پارلمان اروپا برای تحقیقات فوری درباره ایران/توافقات سه‌گانه قطر و عربستان/ جلسه شورای امنیت درباره اجرای برجام/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا از ماه آینده در خلیج فارس
پخت و پز با روغن زیتون ممنوع!
کاریکاتور الکلاسیکوی بدون رونالدو برای مسی
شباهت عجیب علی دایی و کریس رونالدو
اقدام زیبا و انسان دوستانه قلعه‌نویی برای شادکردن پسربچه فقیر؛ یک لیوان آب گوارای اخلاق برای کویر خشک فرهنگ درفوتبال ایران
دادستان کل کشور: در حوادث آبان ماه فریاد زدیم آقای وزیر ارتباطات! این مسیر جهنمی فضای مجازی که دارد، مملکت را به آشوب می‌کشد، ببند/ چرا باید با ۴۸ ساعت تأخیر فضای مجازی بسته شود؟

به دار کشیدن نوجوان ۱۶ ساله عراقی؛ یک عبرت برای سیاستمداران ایرانی!  (۲۹۰ نظر)

«زهرا امیر ابراهیمی» همانی است که آبرویش را بردیم و هنوز پشیمان نیستیم!  (۲۶۰ نظر)

آیا روحانی از ریاست‌جمهوری استعفا می‌کند؟!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

گلایه حسین مظفر از شیخ نور / سخنرانی یک نماینده در مجلس عروسی دردسرساز شد / واکنش ربیعی به بحث استعفای روحانی / کتابی که مورد استناد سخنان جنجالی امام جمعه قرار گرفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

اکنون زمان مناسبی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

دستور رهبر انقلاب برای رفع مشکل اهواز / روایت هاشمی طبا از روزی که مجلسی‌ها به احمدی‌نژاد خندیدند / سرلیستی قالیباف جدی مطرح است / توصیه‌های سردار نقدی به زوج‌های جوان / بزرگترین دغدغه شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به وحدت  (۱۵۰ نظر)

پشت پرده حوادث ماهشهر: روایتی تازه از یک شهر، اعتراض و نیزار!+ویدیو  (۱۴۸ نظر)

روحانی: هر دو روز، سه ایرانی تحصیلکرده به کشور بازمی‌گردد/ جهانگیری: طوری وانمود می‌کنند که ما در اداره کشور بی‌عرضه هستیم / دادگان: تاج گفت از وزارت ورزش فشار آوردند کی‌روش از تیم ملی برود  (۱۴۶ نظر)

پاسخ رهبر انقلاب به نامه یک دختر نوجوان / انتقاد تند صادق خرازی از بیانیه ۷۷ چهره اصلاح‌طلب / وزیر احمدی نژاد: پول استراماچونی، ربطی به fatf ندارد / روحانی در جریان «زمان دقیق» اجرای طرح بنزینی بود!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

هشدار معنا‌دار امیر محبیان درباره اعتراضات / درخواست متفاوت چهره نزدیک به عارف از سه امام جمعه تهران / روایت عجیب یک سرکلانتر از معترضان تهران!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

تذکر انتخاباتیِ میرسلیم به دولت / واکنش سلیمی‌نمین به اظهارات سردار جعفری درباره شورای نگهبان / آمار عجیب و بالای دیوان محاسبات از شرکت‌های زیان‌ده / شوق کواکبیان برای استیضاح وزیر کشور  (۱۰۷ نظر)

جامعه بی سر ایران؛ تبلور شعار اصلاح طلب، اصولگرا دیگه تمومه ماجرا!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

دادکان: چند سال می‌خواهیم بگوییم آمریکا اجازه نمی‌دهد کار کنیم؟/ تقدیر از مدیریت جهادی «وزیر کشور»  (۹۶ نظر)

«آزاد و فرهاد خسروی»؛ کولبری، یک تکه نان و روشنفکرانی که سوگواری را دوست می‌دارند!  (۹۴ نظر)

ظریف و عراقچی قدم زنان روی برگ ها؛ نمک پاشیدن بر زخم یا شنیدن صدای اعتراض مردم؟!  (۸۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003y22
tabnak.ir/003y22