US Spy Plane Again Spotted over Korean Peninsula

The United States military appears to be continuing surveillance of the Korean Peninsula as a year-end deadline set by North Korea for Washington to demonstrate greater flexibility in denuclearization talks fast approaches.

According to the aviation tracking website Aircraft Spots on Sunday, the U.S. Air Force reconnaissance aircraft RC-135W was detected flying 94-hundred meters above the Korean Peninsula.

The exact time and path of the flight was not disclosed, but the flight appears to have taken place over the weekend.

The website said that they do not see these flights on weekends, and it is "odd timing."

The aircraft was detected above the peninsula early this month as well.

The RC-135W, or Rivet Joint, is reportedly capable of detecting, identifying and geolocating signals through the electromagnetic spectrum.