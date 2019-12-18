حمله به «دلار لعنتی» در یک صبح پاییزی

حناچی: «تهران باید تخلیه می‌شد»/ معاون حناچی: منظور شهردار این نبود!

سود‌های سهام عدالت واریز می شود

China’s first domestically built aircraft carrier enters service ‘at doorstep of South China Sea’

China announced the delivery and commissioning Tuesday of its second aircraft carrier — and its first built domestically — while also revealing the vessel’s name, the Shandong, state-run media reported.
کد خبر: ۹۴۴۸۷۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۶ 18 December 2019

China announced the delivery and commissioning Tuesday of its second aircraft carrier — and its first built domestically — while also revealing the vessel’s name, the Shandong, state-run media reported.

The carrier entered service at its new home, a naval base in Sanya on Hainan Island, “at the doorstep of the South China Sea,” after a “grand commissioning ceremony” overseen by President Xi Jinping, the Global Times said in a report.

The announcement came after it underwent a refitting and sea trials in the wake of its 2017 launch, and is a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to build up its naval power, a push that has been viewed warily by Japan and the U.S..

The vessel passed through the Taiwan Strait for “scientific trials and routine training” last month and headed to the South China Sea.

The ship was expected to be commissioned officially in April, but its trial phase took longer than some analysts had expected, suggesting it had suffered technical problems.

China’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, a refitted Soviet Kuznetsov-class vessel, underwent 13 months of trials before it was commissioned.

The Shandong is a modified version of the Kuznetsov-class design that features upgraded radar and bridge systems and a ski-jump deck for takeoffs.

The ship will be able to carry 36 J-15 fighter jets compared with the Liaoning’s capacity of 24.

Choosing Sanya as its home base will give the vessel easy access to the disputed South China Sea.

Beijing claims much of the strategic waterway, though the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims in the waters, where the Chinese, U.S., Japanese and some Southeast Asian navies routinely operate.

Neither Japan nor the U.S. has claims there, but both allies routinely have stated their commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Washington has lambasted Beijing for its moves in the South China Sea, including the construction of man-made islands — such as those in the Paracel chain and farther south in the Spratlys — some of which are home to military-grade airfields and advanced weaponry.

The U.S. fears the outposts could be used to restrict free movement in the waterway, which includes vital sea lanes through which about $3 trillion in global trade passes each year. The U.S. military regularly conducts freedom-of-navigation operations in the area.

Beijing says it has deployed the advanced weaponry to the islets for defensive purposes, but some experts say this is part of a concerted bid to cement de facto control of the waters.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china aircraft carrier home made
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا آلودگی هوا شاخص آلودگی هوا هفته پژوهش عارف عارف کیا مجید بهرامی گاز مرکاپتان وارونگی هوا بوی نامطبوع تهران
آخرین اخبار

فدراسیون دوچرخه‌سواری ساختمانش را به یک فدراسیون دیگر فروخت

نرخ جمعیت بیکار دارای درآمد در ایران

هشدار آمریکا به فروشندگان دو ماده مهم تولید فلز به ایران/فشار امارات بر کنگره آمریکا برای اعمال تحریم‌ها علیه ترکیه /برگزاری رزمایش مشترک روسیه و سوریه در دریای مدیترانه/ حملات توپخانه ای گسترده ارتش سوریه علیه مواضع النصره

ترفند جالب یک راننده برای فراری دادن سارقان

کم‌کاری دو نهاد برای کارگران مشاغل سخت

مهرآباد؛ ایستگاه جدید راه‌آهن

بیماری‌هایی که نباید حق بیمه بپردازند

انتقال سه کیلومتری یک مسجد تاریخی روی چرخ‌‌

پیام عارف به مردم ایران: حضرت علی(ع) نمادی از عدالت، بخشش و فتوت است

فرستاده ویژه آمریکا در امور کره شمالی به چین می‌رود

استیضاح ترامپ در مجلس نمایندگان رأی می‌آورد

گفت‌وگوی تلفنی پوتین و ماکرون

ترامپ در «اجلاس جهانی داووس» شرکت می‌کند

سیلاب «مند» بوشهر در حال افزایش است

مدارس ابتدایی نوبت صبح قشم تعطیل است

مدارس تهران فردا تعطیل است؟
سود‌های سهام عدالت واریز می شود
هشدار فوری سازمان هواشناسی
«زهرا امیر ابراهیمی» همانی است که آبرویش را بردیم و هنوز پشیمان نیستیم!
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 24 آذر 98/ دلار ارزان تر شد
آیا روحانی از ریاست‌جمهوری استعفا می‌کند؟!
تیپ ایوانکا ترامپ در قطر
آیا مدارس تهران فردا سه شنبه ۲۶ آذر تعطیل است؟
به دار کشیدن نوجوان ۱۶ ساله عراقی؛ یک عبرت برای سیاستمداران ایرانی!
بمب‎هایی که در منوی برخی فست‎ فودها نشسته‌اند!
سوریه به ویتنام ایران تبدیل خواهد شد؟!
روش‌های دریافت رمز دوم پویا از تمام بانک‌ها
پاسخ رهبر انقلاب به نامه یک دختر نوجوان / انتقاد تند صادق خرازی از بیانیه ۷۷ چهره اصلاح‌طلب / وزیر احمدی نژاد: پول استراماچونی، ربطی به fatf ندارد / روحانی در جریان «زمان دقیق» اجرای طرح بنزینی بود!
گلایه حسین مظفر از شیخ نور / سخنرانی یک نماینده در مجلس عروسی دردسرساز شد / واکنش ربیعی به بحث استعفای روحانی / کتابی که مورد استناد سخنان جنجالی امام جمعه قرار گرفت
ویژه‌ برنامه عادل فردوسی‌پور برای ال‌کلاسیکو

به دار کشیدن نوجوان ۱۶ ساله عراقی؛ یک عبرت برای سیاستمداران ایرانی!  (۲۹۰ نظر)

«زهرا امیر ابراهیمی» همانی است که آبرویش را بردیم و هنوز پشیمان نیستیم!  (۲۲۱ نظر)

خط و نشان منتجب نیا برای اصلاح‌طلب نما‌ها / نقل قولی از روحانی درباره گرانی بنزین / احتمال ترک تحصیل هزاران دانش‌آموز به دلیل تحریم! / چه کسانی بعد از انصراف لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری، شیرینی پخش کردند؟  (۱۸۱ نظر)

رونمایی از سورپرایز آقای وزیر؛ انتقال بسته پستی با پهپاد  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آیا روحانی از ریاست‌جمهوری استعفا می‌کند؟!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

گلایه حسین مظفر از شیخ نور / سخنرانی یک نماینده در مجلس عروسی دردسرساز شد / واکنش ربیعی به بحث استعفای روحانی / کتابی که مورد استناد سخنان جنجالی امام جمعه قرار گرفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

روایتی از بی‌اعتنایی اصلاح‌طلبان به درخواست رئیس دولت اصلاحات / درخواست محاکمه «زنگنه» در نماز جمعه تهران / رونمایی پناهیان از یک دستور کار مهم مجلس یازدهم  (۱۴۴ نظر)

توصیه پناهیان برای رد صلاحیت مطهری / حکم انتصاب خبرساز مشاور وزیر بهداشت برای پسرش / پاسخ به جنجال سازی خبرنگار خارجی درباره بودجه سایت رهبر انقلاب / پاسخ وزیر جوان به ماجرای بازجو بودنش در وزارت اطلاعات  (۱۳۸ نظر)

محموله BMW مدل ۲۰۲۰ در جاده‌های ایران  (۱۳۴ نظر)

پاسخ رهبر انقلاب به نامه یک دختر نوجوان / انتقاد تند صادق خرازی از بیانیه ۷۷ چهره اصلاح‌طلب / وزیر احمدی نژاد: پول استراماچونی، ربطی به fatf ندارد / روحانی در جریان «زمان دقیق» اجرای طرح بنزینی بود!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

کشف ۸۴ اسلحه شکاری در قم با گلوله‌هایی خاص / ضرغامی در جاده یاسوج رابین‌هود شد! / احتمال بیرون آمدن سه لیست از جریان اصولگرا / روایتی از ردصلاحیت متفاوت امام جمعه کن در انتخابات خبرگان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

تذکر انتخاباتیِ میرسلیم به دولت / واکنش سلیمی‌نمین به اظهارات سردار جعفری درباره شورای نگهبان / آمار عجیب و بالای دیوان محاسبات از شرکت‌های زیان‌ده / شوق کواکبیان برای استیضاح وزیر کشور  (۱۰۷ نظر)

باید اصلاحات شجاعانه‌ای در مجلس انجام بشود/ اصلاح‌طلبان در بلاتکلیفی تایید صلاحیت‌ها به سر می‌برند/ عده‌ای نخواستند چوب حراج به اعتبار سیاسی‌شان بزنند/ ادامه مشکلات اقتصادی راه را برای تکرار حوادث اخیر باز می‌گذارد  (۱۰۷ نظر)

جامعه بی سر ایران؛ تبلور شعار اصلاح طلب، اصولگرا دیگه تمومه ماجرا!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

رفع فیلتر «توییتر» یا «تلگرام» یا «اینترانت رایگان» نه؛ «شگفتانه» وزیر چیز دیگری است!  (۹۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003xnu
tabnak.ir/003xnu