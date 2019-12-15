Russian and Belarusian Prime Ministers discuss integration and gas supply

Russian and Belarusian Prime Ministers Dmitry Medvedev and Syarhey Rumas, discussed gas and oil supplies for 2020 during their meeting, reports the press service of the Belarusian Council of Ministers.

The parties also discussed the schedule of meetings between the governments, as well as the implementation of the directions of the presidents of Russia and Belarus, which they outlined during their negotiations in Sochi on December 7. The Prime Ministers also agreed to hold a telephone conversation a week after a working group meeting, which will develop proposals for integration.

In mid-November, Medvedev and Rumas held a meeting at the residence of the Russian Prime Minister near Moscow in Gorki. They discussed roadmaps for deepening integration, especially economic integration.

On December 7, Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko held talks in Sochi, where integration issues were also discussed. According to the head of the Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, the parties have made progress on some topics. The Kremlin noted that the leaders also discussed significant investment projects and gas issues.

The Union State is a supranational union of Russia and Belarus with the organization of a single political, economic, military, customs, currency, legal, humanitarian, and cultural space