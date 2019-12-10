Trump request for Ukrainian 'favor' tops notable quote list

President Trump’s request that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “do us a favor” during a July 25 telephone call that triggered an impeachment inquiry tops this year's list of the most notable quotes of the year.

The list is curated by Associate Director of the Yale Law School Library Fred Shapiro, according to the Associated Press. It was first published in 2006.

Trump's remark was part of a phone discussion that alarmed several officials who overheard it, according to a report by an anonymous government whistleblower.

The whistleblower's report was eventually released, as was a reconstructed transcript of the conversation. On Tuesday, House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against Trump that came from an investigation sparked by the call.

“I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it,” Trump said in the July 25 call, asking Zelensky to “find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike...”

Crowdstrike is the internet security company that initially examined the breach of the Democratic National Committee Servers in 2016.

Trump’s statement is linked to a conspiracy theory that has been promoted by Trump and some of his allies that alleges Ukraine sought to influence the 2016 election to help Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The theory has been “completely debunked,” according to former homeland security officials, former White House officials and others.

The whistleblower complaint also alleged that Trump might have conditioned military aid on Ukraine opening an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. The aid was eventually sent to Ukraine.

Other quotes on the list include remarks by teen climate activist Greta Tunberg to the United Nations and the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’s (D-Md.) closing statement following Michael Cohen’s testimony before Congress.

Check out the complete list below, per the AP:

“I would like you to do us a favor, though.” —Trump, memo of phone call with Ukrainian Zelensky, July 25.

“We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” —Thunberg, speech at United Nations Climate Action Summit, New York, Sept. 23.

“When we’re dancing with the angels, the question will be asked: ‘In 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact? Did we stand on the sidelines and say nothing?’” —Cummings, closing statement at Cohen’s testimony before House of Representatives Oversight Committee, Feb. 27.

“I would rather be dead in a ditch (than ask the European Union for a delay in Brexit).” — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking at a police training center in Wakefield, England, Sept. 5.

“The Prime Minister’s advice to Her Majesty was unlawful, void and of no effect.” — Supreme Court of the United Kingdom President Brenda Hale, Baroness Hale of Richmond, in the case judgment of R (Miller) v. The Prime Minister, Sept. 24.

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.” —Mueller, remarks at the Department of Justice, May 29.

“I have a plan for that.” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Houston forum, April 24.

“Poor kids are just as bright, just as talented, as white kids.” —Biden, remarks to Asian and Latino Coalition, Des Moines, Iowa, Aug. 8.

“I’m very happy (being single). I call it being self-partnered.” — actress Emma Watson in British Vogue, December 2019.

“I love you 3000.” — actress Alexandra Rabe in “Avengers: Endgame.