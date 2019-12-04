Islamic Jihad Holds First New Politburo Meeting in Cairo

Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement will hold talks with Egyptian officials where it will submit a number of requests, announced member of the movement’s politburo Nafez Azzam.

Azzam noted that the talks will discuss the most important Palestinian issues, adding that the movement will hold a meeting that includes all the members of the new political bureau, and then begin its visit to a number of friendly countries.

Islamic Jihad elected members of the new bureau in September last year, including Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala, elected to replace Ramadan Shallah who is in a critical health condition.

The Jihad delegation arrived in Cairo from abroad and Gaza, along with a delegation from Hamas to discuss the truce.

Israeli sources spoke of tangible progress between Israel and Hamas to achieve a long-term truce.

Islamic Jihad issued a statement, of which Asharq Al-Awsat received a copy, announcing the most important issues that it will discuss with the Egyptian side during the delegation’s visit, led by Sec-Gen Nakhala.

The statement announced that the visit to Cairo comes within the framework of strengthening relations with the Egyptian officials. It also pointed out that they will discuss releasing Palestinian detainees held by the Egyptian security services.

Egypt arrests a number of Palestinians affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements.

In March, Egypt released eight Hamas members after years of detention, including four members of al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the movement. They were released during the three-week visit of the head of Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, to Cairo.

Jihad will also ask Egyptian officials to exert pressure and guarantee that the Israeli occupation will stop the ongoing Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people.

Egypt sponsored the ceasefire agreement in the last round after commander Baha Abu Ata was killed.

The movement condemned recent statements of Palestinian leaders and media analysts about the delegation’s visit to Cairo, pointing out that the statements aim to normalize relations with the Zionist enemy and spread rumors about the visit.