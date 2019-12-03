Trump administration finally releases $105M in Lebanon military aid

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 11 آذر 98/ ورود افزایشی بازارساز به معاملات ارزی

A senior Trump administration official confirmed Monday it has released $105 million in military aid to Lebanon after it was delayed for months without explanation.
کد خبر: ۹۴۱۳۱۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۴ 03 December 2019

The administration has not disclosed the reason that it had held up since September the congressionally approved aid, which had "overwhelming support from the Pentagon, State Department and National Security Council," per AP.

Officials would not confirm precisely when the aid was released, but sources told AP it was "just before the Thanksgiving holiday and lawmakers were notified of the step on Monday."

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, last week compared the holdup to the withholding of military aid for Ukraine that triggered the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

However, officials told AP there had been no allegation that Trump had asked Lebanon for "a favor" from Lebanon in return for the aid, unlike the Ukraine quid pro quo allegations — which the president denies and which Republicans on the House committees investigating the controversy concluded did not happen, per a report reviewed by Axios Monday.

