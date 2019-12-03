قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 11 آذر 98/ ورود افزایشی بازارساز به معاملات ارزی

Trump floats possibility of moving top court for stopping impeachment proceedings

US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court to halt the impeachment inquiry initiated against him by the House Democrats.
03 December 2019

Trump made the comments after landing in London for the two-day NATO summit.

"Just landed in the United Kingdom, heading to London for NATO meetings tomorrow. Prior to landing, I read the Republicans Report on the Impeachment Hoax. Great job! Radical Left has NO CASE. Read the Transcripts. Shouldn't even be allowed. Can we go to Supreme Court to stop?" he tweeted.

Earlier, the US President slammed House Democrats for holding the first Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment at a time when he was on his way to attend the NATO summit.

"The do-nothing Democrats decided when I'm going to NATO ... that was the exact time -- this is one of the most important journeys that we make as president," Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for London.

Trump administration officials have accused Democrats of deliberately attempting to distract Trump from his work overseas by holding the impeachment inquiry at a time when the president will be in London meeting with other NATO members.

The White House said that it would not participate in the first impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee scheduled for Wednesday as Democrats prepared to approve a report making the case for Trump's removal from office.

The impeachment inquiry was launched by the US House Democrats back in September after a phone call made by Trump to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for allegedly asking to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump has repeatedly said that he did not engage in a quid pro quo and characterised the impeachment bid as another political witch hunt by the Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential polls.

