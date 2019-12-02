Russia begins gas supplies to China

Russia has begun gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, the largest gas project in its history and a symbol of Moscow's diplomatic pivot towards Beijing at a time of worsening relations with the west

Russia has begun gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, the largest gas project in its history and a symbol of Moscow's diplomatic pivot towards Beijing at a time of worsening relations with the west.

Dubbed "the contract of the century" by Russian gas group Gazprom, the $55bn deal with China's oil and gas major CNPC will eventually allow for 38bn cubic metres in annual gas supplies to China via the 3,000km pipeline that crosses Siberia to the Chinese border in the south-east.