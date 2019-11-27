New transport corridor in Iran to link Turkmenistan, Iraq, Turkey

Construction of Iran’s East-West Transport Corridor, linking Turkmenistan, Iraq and Turkey, will be completed by the next Iranian year (beginning on March 21, 2020), ISNA reports citing Iran’s Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development and CEO of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company Kheyrollah Khademi, Business Turkmenistan reports.
کد خبر: ۹۴۰۰۹۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۸ 27 November 2019

Construction of Iran’s East-West Transport Corridor, linking Turkmenistan, Iraq and Turkey, will be completed by the next Iranian year (beginning on March 21, 2020), ISNA reports citing Iran’s Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development and CEO of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company Kheyrollah Khademi, Business Turkmenistan reports.

“The corridor starts from Sarakhs which shares border with Turkmenistan and reaches to Mashhad and ultimately Tehran,” said Khademi. “The corridor separates into two branches that one of them goes to northwest and Tabriz, while the other goes to west and links Tehran to Hamedan and then Sanandaj.”

The Minister added that along the corridor, they are also constructing a 105 km four way highway to Bashmaq border. “The road will be exploited by next year and links Iran’s western and eastern neighbors to each other,” the official continued.

Tejen-Sarakhs-Mashhad railway, commisioned in 1996, operates along the above mentioned corridor. The railway, built by Turkmenistan and Iran, links Central Asian, Russian, and European rail systems with South Asia and the Persian Gulf.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran iraq turkey turkmenistan corridor
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فیلم جوکر عباس کشاورز محمود حجتی مارک ویلموتس پگاه آهنگرانی یارانه حمایتی آنفولانزا ایران اینترنشنال کد دستوری طرح معیشتی
راه ثبت نام در طرح بسته حمایتی معیشتی دولت
لحظه بلعیده شدن ناگهانی خودرو وسط خیابان
پشت پرده افشاگری جدید رویترز از جلسات سپاه برای حمله به خاک عربستان
جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچ گاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند
عمر فعالیت حرفه‌ای مهناز افشار با نشستن کنار ابی رو به پایان است؟
یقین دارم «نجفی» قاتل نیست!/ تیرها از اسلحه نجفی شلیک نشده/ «دکمه پیراهن مردانه» در محل جرم متعلق به نجفی نبود/ نجفی یکسری چیزها را پنهان می‌کند!
واکنش یک حقوقدان به پخش محاکمه افراد متهم در صدا و سیما/بیادی: احمدی‌نژاد خودش نمی‌آید/پرچم ایران، شاهزاده قطری را به دردسر انداخت/ماموریت مهم اصلاح‌طلبان به عارف
دولت بعد از پرداخت ۳.۲ میلیون تومان به هر نفر، اجازه دسترسی به حساب بانکی را می‌خواهد!
جدیدترین قیمت دلار و یورو دوشنبه ۴ آذر ۹۸
درگیری صحن مجلس بر سر گرانی بنزین
نماینده تبریز: اظهارات روحانی در حد رئیس کلانتری است/حدادعادل: چه اشکالی دارد که مردم بتوانند حرف خود را بزنند/ضرغامی: اینکه می‌گویند اعطای سهمیه نقدی به خاطر اعتراض‌ها بوده، اشتباه است/مصباح یزدی: گاهی باید مثل شیخ فضل الله نوری تا پای جان مقاومت کنیم
مامور اطلاعاتیِ افسانه‌ایِ شوروی درایران درگذشت
شرط پرداخت یارانه معیشتی از ماه بعد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز سه شنبه ۵ آذر ۹۸/ تحلیل رئیس کل بانک مرکزی از روند بازار ارز/ افزایش ۳۰۰ تومانی دلار در صرافی بانکی
در صورتجلسه سران قوا درباره تعیین قیمت بنزین چه آمده است؟

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟  (۷۱۴ نظر)

قطع سراسری اینترنت چه تأثیری بر کار و زندگی شما گذاشته است؟  (۵۵۳ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند  (۴۶۵ نظر)

سی نماینده اصلاح طلب تهران، مایه افتخار آن‌هایی که لیست را بستند، نیستند/درگیری لفظی روحانی با یک عضو دیگر شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی/انتقاد عباس عبدی از شورای نگهبان/درخواست جالب مایلی‌کهن از فدراسیون فوتبال  (۴۲۳ نظر)

اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر  (۴۰۲ نظر)

تلاش برای کسب نام و شهرت در روزگار بنزینی با «آبسوز کردن خودرو‌های بنزینی»!  (۳۸۸ نظر)

نماینده تبریز: اظهارات روحانی در حد رئیس کلانتری است/حدادعادل: چه اشکالی دارد که مردم بتوانند حرف خود را بزنند/ضرغامی: اینکه می‌گویند اعطای سهمیه نقدی به خاطر اعتراض‌ها بوده، اشتباه است/مصباح یزدی: گاهی باید مثل شیخ فضل الله نوری تا پای جان مقاومت کنیم  (۳۲۲ نظر)

سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند  (۳۰۲ نظر)

یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!  (۳۰۰ نظر)

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست  (۲۹۳ نظر)

۷ توصیه به مسئولان برای عبور از شرایط بنزینی اخیر  (۲۹۱ نظر)

جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچ گاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند  (۲۹۰ نظر)

واکنش شدید اللحن روسیه به ادعای حمایت آمریکا از مردم ایران/ابراز نگرانی ترامپ از قطع اینترنت در ایران!/ابراز خرسندی دیپلمات ارشد آمریکایی از بروز اغتشاش در ایران/گزارش مدیر کل موقت آژانس درباره ایران به شورای حکام  (۲۴۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد دولت برای برگزاری اعتراضات قانونی چه بود؟/برای «دیرین دیرین» احضار می‌شویم!/هجوم خودروداران برای گازسوز کردن خودروها/کشف جسد نماینده اسبق مجلس در ساختمان نیمه‌کاره  (۲۴۶ نظر)

ویژگی‌های جدید و منحصربفرد ناآرامی‌های اخیر چه بود؟ /آیا عملکرد دستگاه‌های اطلاعاتی و امنیتی در اغتشاشات اخیر قابل قبول بود؟ /وعده برقراری اینترنت کی و چگونه؟  (۲۳۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003wYt
tabnak.ir/003wYt