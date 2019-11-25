Countries generating terrorism shouldn’t blame Iran: Mousavi

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi reacted to recent accusations against Iran by some participants in US-led Bahrain meeting on Palestine saying, countries that are generating and promoting terrorism and extremism can’t blame Iran for their self-made troubles.

Commenting on the assertion, the official said, “The countries that are generating and promoting terrorism and extremism, intervening in other states’ internal affairs, ignoring neighborliness and have weakened regional security by bringing foreign forces in, can’t blame Iran for their self-made troubles”.

“Military aggression against Yemen led by Saudi Arabia, the massacre of tens of thousands of innocent women and children, destroying all infrastructures in the country, using colonial actions in efforts to topple legal regimes and appointing regimes under their support will never be forgotten,” he added.

The spokesman urged the countries to give up illusion, accept realities, dialogue and cooperation to provide stability, security and progress in the region.