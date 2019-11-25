تابناک جهان » ایران
‘Firm Response’ to Countries behind Protests

Iran’s deputy prosecutor for cyberspace affairs, accused Saudi Arabia on Sunday of significantly directing and funding the riots in Iranian cities last week, which were reportedly sparked by the government’s decision on a steep hike in the price of gasoline.
In a speech in the central province of Isfahan, Javidnia said three active bases of the opposition People’s Mujahedin of Iran – in Albania, Saudi Arabia and “hegemonic states” – were active during the recent turmoil in Iran.

He added that Saudi Arabia was responsible for a significant portion of the funding for the campaign against Iran and that cyberspace was “the first line of defense” for the country.

“The enemy organized its ranks to wage war on Iran via the internet and when Iran cut off internet service, the enemy received a big blow. If cyberspace remains hostile, the unrest will continue,” Javidnia added.

