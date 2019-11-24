تابناک جهان » آمریکا
113بازدید
‍ پ

Top Navy officials threaten to resign if Trump keeps disgraced SEAL Edward Gallagher: report

Top officials in the US Navy reportedly threatened to resign or be fired should President Trump follow through with an order to keep disgraced Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher in the service, The New York Times reported.
کد خبر: ۹۳۹۳۴۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۰ 24 November 2019

Top officials in the US Navy reportedly threatened to resign or be fired should President Trump follow through with an order to keep disgraced Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher in the service, The New York Times reported.

Hours later, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer denied that he said he would resign while speaking at a security conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Reuters reported.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m still here. I did not threaten to resign,” he said.

The New York Times also reported that Rear Adm. Collin Green, who leads the SEALs, said he would resign.

Regarding Gallagher, Spencer said earlier in the day that he should be judged by his peers.

“I believe the process matters for good order and discipline,” Spencer told Reuters while attending the forum. “I think we have a process in place, which we’re going forward with, and that’s my job.”

Gallagher was convicted in July of illegally posing with the dead body of an ISIS fighter. The decision resulted in a rank and pay-grade demotion — and potentially the loss of his Navy SEALs Trident Pin.

The announcement from Spencer puts him on a collision course with Trump, who personally intervened to ensure Gallagher is not expelled from the SEALs and that he would remain entitled to his pension.

“The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!” Trump tweeted Thursday.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
seal navy usa trump gallagher
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
قیمت بنزین مزدک میرزایی رده بندی فیفا هفته بسیج هفته روشندلان یارانه حمایتی سلیم موذن زاده اردبیلی پالرمو اخذ الکترونیکی عوارض آزادراهی
آخرین اخبار

چاه‌های آب تهران اوضاع خوبی ندارند

در سهمیه‌بندی بنزین حق مردم باید رعایت شود

ایرادات هیئت نظارت مجمع به مصوبه تشکیل وزارت بازرگانی

تصمیم جدید بانک‌مرکزی برای صادرات به عراق و افغانستان

دستگیری معترضان به انتخابات ریاست جمهوری الجزایر

جریمه غول‌های خودروسازی آلمان برای ایجاد باند فروش فولاد/ ابهام و سردرگمی بر بازار طلا/ نوبخت: صرفه جویی ۶ میلیون لیتر بنزین در روز با سهمیه بندی جدید/ رئیس جمهور با چه شرطی افزایش قیمت بنزین را قبول کرد؟

محمود عباس: ظلم آمریکا پایدار نخواهد بود

مادری که به خاطر مشق شب راهی بیمارستان شد

برخورد مرگبار قطار با خودرو در ایالت فلوریدای آمریکا

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست
واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند
ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟
یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!
پیشنهاد دولت برای برگزاری اعتراضات قانونی چه بود؟/برای «دیرین دیرین» احضار می‌شویم!/هجوم خودروداران برای گازسوز کردن خودروها/کشف جسد نماینده اسبق مجلس در ساختمان نیمه‌کاره
انتقاد نخست‌وزیر سابق عراق از ایران/واکنش اتحادیه عرب به اقدام ایران در به رسمیت شناختن سفیر یمن/حمایت فرانسه از حمله اسرائیل به سوریه/ ادعای ملک سلمان درباره استفاده از سلاح‌های ایرانی
اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر
واکنش شدید اللحن روسیه به ادعای حمایت آمریکا از مردم ایران/ابراز نگرانی ترامپ از قطع اینترنت در ایران!/ابراز خرسندی دیپلمات ارشد آمریکایی از بروز اغتشاش در ایران/گزارش مدیر کل موقت آژانس درباره ایران به شورای حکام
تلاش‌ افراطیون برای تسلط بر پهنه سیاسی از رئیس‌جمهور تا رئیس‌ کمیسیون امنیت ملی!
مهناز افشار در کنار ابی در برنامه استعدادیابی
ازدواج بی‌سر و صدای رونالدو در مراکش
لحظه بلعیدن گاو توسط مار غول پیکر
سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند
سید احمد خاتمی: با «قطع اینترنت» یعنی لانه زنبور را پیدا کردید/ این کار تا اینجا «بارک‌الله» دارد/اینترنت را دوباره «باز» نکنید/روح‌الله حسینیان: بچه‌مذهبی‌ها نارحتند که چرا شب تولد پیامبر (ص) طرح سهمیه‌بندی و افزایش قیمت بنزین اجرا شد
رونمایی از مزدک میرزایی در شبکه سعودی

چرا اینترنت ایران «بنزینی» شد؟!  (۲۰۱۳ نظر)

بازگشت مرد روسری به سر به ایران/ طرح‌های مجلس برای «لغو گرانی بنزین» از دستور کار خارج شد/ محدودیت دسترسی به اینترنت با تصویب شورای امنیت صورت گرفته/ گرامی مقدم: اعتراضات مردمی به رسمیت شناخته شود  (۶۱۱ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند  (۴۴۲ نظر)

اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر  (۴۰۰ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: شما چه جایگاهی دارید که می‌گویید «آخوند باید برود؟»/وزیر جوان: به خودم در این چند روز اجازه استفاده از اینترنت را ندادم/روحانی: خوشبختانه آنقدر دوربین و سیستم مانیتورینگ داریم که پلاک خودروهایی که اختلال ایجاد می‌کنند را شناسایی کنیم  (۳۷۵ نظر)

وزیر ارتباطات: منتظر صدور مجوز وصل اینترنت هستیم/ سخنگوی دستگاه قضا: قطع اینترنت تصمیم شورای عالی امنیت ملی بود و باید زودتر گرفته می‌شد/ سخنگوی دولت: اینترنت استان به استان وصل می‌شود  (۳۶۰ نظر)

رئیس جمهور: قیمت واقعی بنزین ۵۵۰۰ تا ۶۰۰۰ تومان است/ همتی: مردم سرمایه‌های خود را به باد ندهند/ قاچاق حداقل ۲۰ تن زعفران ایران به افغانستان/ نرخ بنزین تأثیری بر قیمت فولاد ندارد  (۳۵۹ نظر)

نقشه‌های آنلاین و نرم‌افزار‌های مسیریاب چگونه کار می‌کنند؟ / معرفی پنج نرم افزار مسیریاب آفلاین  (۳۳۰ نظر)

ده توصیه به مردم برای دوران جدید اقتصاد ایران  (۳۲۳ نظر)

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند  (۳۰۱ نظر)

یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!  (۲۹۷ نظر)

انتقاد نماینده مجلس: چه جوابی برای مردم داریم؟/دلایل حمایت رهبر انقلاب از تصمیم سران قوا از زبان زاکانی/طعنه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/احتمال شکایت برخی نمایندگان از ذوالنور  (۲۹۰ نظر)

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست  (۲۸۳ نظر)

سی نماینده اصلاح طلب تهران، مایه افتخار آن‌هایی که لیست را بستند، نیستند/درگیری لفظی روحانی با یک عضو دیگر شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی/انتقاد عباس عبدی از شورای نگهبان/درخواست جالب مایلی‌کهن از فدراسیون فوتبال  (۲۷۷ نظر)