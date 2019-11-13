Putin won't meet with Zelensky in Kazakhstan — Peskov

Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the proposal of Nursultan Nazarbayev to have talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kazakhstan, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

"Putin thinks that the meeting for the meeting will bring little benefit and it should be well prepared. In this regard, we all now focus on the preparation for the Normandy Format talks. For this, of course, all the sides should meet the committments promised in Minsk," RIA Novosti cited Peskov.

The First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev speaking at the Astana Club forum on November 12 said that he is ready to arrange a tete-a-tete meeting of Vladimir Putin with Vladimir Zelensky in Kazakhstan. Nazarbayev earlier told that he held telephone talks with both Presidents and that Zelensky agreed on his proposal.