Mexico offers Morales political asylum in embassy in La Paz after ex-president resigns

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard offered ex-Bolivian President Evo Morales political asylum following his resignation amid ongoing political unrest in the South American country, Sputnik news agency reported, quoting Ebrard Tweet.
۲۰ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۳ 11 November 2019

On Sunday, Morales announced his resignation after the commander of the country's armed forces, Williams Kalima, urged him to do so amid violent protests in the country.

Later, Bolivian Health Minister Gabriela Montano said police was searching for Morales with the intention of arresting him.

"Mexico, following its tradition of offering asylum and not interfering, admitted to its embassy in La Paz 20 Bolivian officials and deputies.

“We would like to offer asylum to Evo Morales as well," Ebrard Tweeted.

