Iran announced doubling of nuclear enrichment

Tehran announced a doubling of its uranium enrichment activities in a calculated breach of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The developments, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Iran.

European nations, desperate to preserve the deal while reining in Tehran, pleaded with Iran to reverse course. Iran says it is justified in light of Trump’s campaign to reimpose harsh economic sanctions that were supposed to be lifted under the deal.

Iranian officials said they are now operating 60 advanced IR-6 enrichment centrifuges, devices essential to developing nuclear bombs. The figure is twice the number allowed under the 2015 nuclear deal.