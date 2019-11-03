Iran To Help Rebuild Syria’s Electricity Infrastructure

Iran has signed a preliminary agreement with Syria to help rebuild the war-torn Arab country’s electrical infrastructure, Iranian state media report.

State news agency IRNA said on November 2 that the agreement between the countries’ electricity ministers signed in Tehran includes construction of power plants and transmission lines and the possibility of connecting the two nations' grids through Iraq.

The IRNA report did not estimate the value of the deal.

According to IRNA, Syrian Electricity Minister Muhammad Zuhair Kharboutli said that 50 percent of the country's grid has suffered damages and that "Iran's role is important" in the effort to rebuild.